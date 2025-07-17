SJHN Daily: Eklund’s Agent Shares Insight About Extension, RIP Wayne Thomas

William Eklund’s agent revealed some of the thinking behind Eklund’s extension.

Todd Diamond shared on The Hockey PDOcast that he and Mike Grier decided on a three-year bridge deal early on in discussions, which started at the U-18’s in Texas in late April.

“Just giving it a little more time. For Mike Grier. Also giving William more time. If he said to me I need five years or if I said to him I need five years, it would have happened at that term too because there’s a belief in that player and who he is. Both parties wanted a little more time to see if this is going to develop in what we both think it can develop into,” Diamond said.

This is further corroboration of what San Jose Hockey Now reported two weeks ago, that a bridge deal between the San Jose Sharks and Eklund was by mutual agreement.

A bridge deal also opens Eklund up, with a rising cap, for a massive payday in three years.

That’s not all that Diamond said about Eklund’s extension, check out the full interview, which was a thoughtful discussion from the agent’s perspective about the new CBA.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Other Sharks News…

The Sharks honored Wayne Thomas, who passed away recently. Thomas, 78, helped the Montreal Canadiens to a Stanley Cup in 1973. The goaltender was also selected to an All-Star Game in 1976, representing the Toronto Maple Leafs. From 1993 to 2015, Thomas was part of the Sharks organization, as assistant to the general manager, assistant coach, AGM, vice president, and worked closely with the organization’s goalies.

Brodie Brazil learned how to drive a Zamboni.

The Sharks announced their giveaways schedule for the season.

Flippin’ sweet our schedule is here! 🎟️ Tickets are on sale at 12 p.m. PT#SJSharks | @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/nxBZKiiLjU — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 16, 2025

Around the NHL…

Who are the best goaltending duos entering the 2025-2026 season?

Which NHL teams improved the most this off-season?

Alex Ovechkin wins an ESPY.

The Pittsburgh Penguins‘ schedule announcement is themed after the TV show “The Pitt.”

Hockey fever? We’ve got the cure. Introducing the 2025.26 Penguins schedule, brought to you by our teammates at @UPMC. pic.twitter.com/i8GSDaFG2t — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 16, 2025

The Buffalo Sabres utilized wings to share their schedule.

The New Jersey Devils had kids getting hit with dodge balls represent their opponents.

Now you're all in big, big trouble. pic.twitter.com/QPmuNUiDqH — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 16, 2025

Also, Quinn Hughes poured cold water on speculation that he wants to go to the Devils.

The Toronto Maple Leafs got some help from their players’ dogs and other adoptable dogs to release their schedule.

A round of a-paws to our friends at Save our Scruff for helping announce our 2025-26 season schedule! Let’s help them find their forever homes 💙 Leafs Insider sign up 🔗 https://t.co/rWcA19SCWI pic.twitter.com/DxCWKr5KNi — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 16, 2025

And Bill Burr walked through the Boston Bruins‘ schedule.