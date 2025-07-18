San Jose Sharks
NHL Scouts Share Candid Opinions About Skinner, Reaves (+)
Can Jeff Skinner and Ryan Reaves still impact the game?
The San Jose Sharks acquired both (former?) headliners last week, inking Skinner, 33, to a one-year, $3 million contract, and trading Henry Thrun for 38-year-old enforcer Reaves.
Skinner is a six-time 30-goal scorer, topping out at 40 in 2018-19. Reaves was once the most-feared protector in the league.
What do scouts, none with the San Jose Sharks, think of today’s versions of Skinner and Reaves? They offer their candid opinions.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.