SJHN Daily: Merry Christmas From the Sharks! Trade for Chinakhov?

As the NHL’s annual holiday break comes to a close, the San Jose Sharks have spent much of the last few days with their friends, families, and of course their teammates.

Ahead of the Sharks’ final game before the break, they hosted their Christmas party:

Sharks Christmas party!!! Via Cat Toffoli on Instagram 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Sm58DsA2k2 — Jon (@sjsharks_jon) December 22, 2025

On Christmas Day itself, some of the Russian players got together as well to celebrate with one another:

The Gaudettes shared a look at their Christmas Day as well:

As did the Wennbergs:

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What’s Igor Chernyshov‘s ceiling?

The San Jose Sharks aren’t playoff-caliber yet?

Will Smith‘s injury status has changed.

Collin Graf discusses his recent injury.

How do Quentin Musty, Cam Lund, and Kasper Halttunen make the San Jose Sharks?

Other Sharks News…

Michael Misa leads Team Canada as the World Juniors get underway.

The 2026 World Junior Championship starts today. Good luck to our five Sharks representing their countries! 👏🦈#TheFutureIsTeal | #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/xWXGRvqoxO — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 26, 2025

The Sharks remain in the playoff picture at the Christmas break.

Pierre LeBrun links the San Jose Sharks to Columbus’s Yegor Chinakhov.

Joining elite company this Christmas. 👏 Macklin Celebrini ties Sidney Crosby for most points before Christmas by a teenager. pic.twitter.com/oKeHDLVo0N — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 24, 2025

Around the League…

Two questions for the new owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Three Boston Bruins prospects are gearing up for the World Juniors.

Three remarkable stats about the Colorado Avalanche at the break.

The Winter Classic is a Christmas present to the Florida Panthers.

The Philadelphia Flyers suffered a pair of injuries.

How is Todd McLellan doing in Detroit?

Sweden opens up the World Juniors with a win.

Maple Leafs hire Steve Sullivan as assistant coach.

Tampa Bay’s Pontus Holmberg earns a new nickname.

The ECHL is currently experiencing a lockout, which has all to postponement of all games. Of course, both sides have a different opinion of what led to this point. The Professional Hockey Players’ Association released a statement:

An update from the Professional Hockey Players’ Association. The PHPA would like to express its gratitude for the continued support shown by fans, the broader hockey community, our brothers and sisters in sport, active and retired players, and communities in and out of the… pic.twitter.com/qQ6IAwuHhi — PHPA (@thephpa) December 26, 2025

As did the ECHL and all of the teams: