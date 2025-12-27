Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Merry Christmas From the Sharks! Trade for Chinakhov?

2 hours ago

Credit: Cat Toffoli

As the NHL’s annual holiday break comes to a close, the San Jose Sharks have spent much of the last few days with their friends, families, and of course their teammates.

Ahead of the Sharks’ final game before the break, they hosted their Christmas party:

On Christmas Day itself, some of the Russian players got together as well to celebrate with one another:

The Gaudettes shared a look at their Christmas Day as well:

As did the Wennbergs:

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What’s Igor Chernyshov‘s ceiling?

The San Jose Sharks aren’t playoff-caliber yet?

Will Smith‘s injury status has changed.

Collin Graf discusses his recent injury.

How do Quentin Musty, Cam Lund, and Kasper Halttunen make the San Jose Sharks?

Other Sharks News…

Michael Misa leads Team Canada as the World Juniors get underway.

The Sharks remain in the playoff picture at the Christmas break.

Pierre LeBrun links the San Jose Sharks to Columbus’s Yegor Chinakhov.

Around the League…

Two questions for the new owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Three Boston Bruins prospects are gearing up for the World Juniors.

Three remarkable stats about the Colorado Avalanche at the break.

The Winter Classic is a Christmas present to the Florida Panthers.

The Philadelphia Flyers suffered a pair of injuries.

How is Todd McLellan doing in Detroit?

Sweden opens up the World Juniors with a win.

Maple Leafs hire Steve Sullivan as assistant coach.

Tampa Bay’s Pontus Holmberg earns a new nickname.

The ECHL is currently experiencing a lockout, which has all to postponement of all games. Of course, both sides have a different opinion of what led to this point. The Professional Hockey Players’ Association released a statement:

As did the ECHL and all of the teams:

 

Related Topics:
Zeke

Not familiar with Chinakhov. But I would say the Sharks don’t really need to invest assets (ie picks or prospects) on wingers. The roster/pipeline is really good on that front with Smith, Chernyshov, Musty, Lund, Graf, Eklund. That’s three lines worth of wingers, and we already have seen that Smith, Graf and Eklund are top 6 sorts with Chernyshov looking like he’ll be another. I suspect other teams have a greater need there. Kurashev and Dellandrea are also potential a wingers, albeit less likely for a top-6 role on the Sharks. All of the aforementioned, 26 or younger. For now,… Read more »

