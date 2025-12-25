What’s Chernyshov’s Ceiling? | Zenon Konopka Talks Celebrini, Sharks’ Faceoffs

What’s Igor Chernyshov’s ceiling?

The San Jose Sharks rookie winger had an impressive NHL debut this past week.

Insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and host Zubair Jeewanjee dive into that in the latest episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast.

Why did one NHL scout pump the brakes on the Chernyshov hype, by setting more of a top-six winger expectation for the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick? Are stars Mark Stone or Valeri Nichushkin valid comparisons for Chernyshov?

Also, San Jose Sharks faceoff consultant Zenon Konopka jumps on the podcast! Legendary defenseman Dan Boyle joins in on the hilarious chat.

Konopka discusses Ty Dellandrea’s growth at the faceoff circle and how impressive Macklin Celebrini is as a player.

Konopka also shares now-funny stories from his colorful career, like spooking Dion Phaneuf and threatening Brian Boyle before a playoff game.

Also, what’s the path for the San Jose Sharks to make the playoffs?

Happy holidays from all of us at the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast! We also share our Sharks’ Christmas wishes, what we’re grateful for, and unsung heroes.

Finally, Keegan previews the World Junior Championships!

(3:20) What’s Sheng grateful for? We also talk about the path for the Sharks to make the playoffs.

(20:38) What’s Zubair grateful for?

(38:56) What’s Keegan’s wishlist? And a discussion about Chernyshov’s ceiling.

(1:11:37) What’s Zubair’s wishlist?

(1:24:30) World Junior Championships preview!

(1:44:41) Zenon Konopka interview!

