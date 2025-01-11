Connect with us

Sharks Celebrate Pride Night: Celebrini, Ferraro, Others Show Off Pride Tape in Warm-Ups

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The San Jose Sharks celebrated Pride Night in a big way.

On Saturday night, the Sharks saw quite a few of their players, Macklin Celebrini, Cody Ceci and Mario Ferraro to name a few, don Pride tape during pre-game warmups before they faced off against the Minnesota Wild.

Ferraro’s approach with the tape was a little less conventional than his teammates:

Here’s some bonus shots of Timothy Liljegren, Celebrini, and Ferraro, courtesy of Sport Shots!

Jan 11, 2025; San Jose, CA, USA; during Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Photo: Hockey Shots/Dean Tait

Jan 11, 2025; San Jose, CA, USA; during Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Photo: Hockey Shots/Dean Tait

Jan 11, 2025; San Jose, CA, USA; during Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Photo: Hockey Shots/Dean Tait

The Pride Night celebration actually began on Friday night, when the San Jose Sharks hosted their third annual Pride Scrimmage at SAP Center:

When asked about the importance of Pride Night, veteran winger Tyler Toffoli told San Jose Hockey Now, “I know it’s a really big deal here, it’s really important, and something that my wife and I support.”

Toffoli and his wife Cat also walked in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade in August.

SJ Sharkie brought out a Hockey Is For Everyone flag during his intro for the night, before Pride Night’s festivities continued  as the Silicon Valley Gay Men’s Chorus sang the Star-Spangled Banner. Lastly, Kieran Flaherty of the San Francisco Earthquakes LGBTQ+ Hockey Club then participated in the ceremonial puck drop.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, the Sharks lost 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild. But post-game, the players were still talking about Pride.

You can show your support for the San Jose Sharks and the LGBTQ+ community by bidding on Tyler Toffoli, Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, and more signed Sharks’ Pride specialty jerseys here, with net proceeds to benefit The San Jose State Tower Foundation via The Pride Center.

Sierra

Love it!

timorous me

I love the Celebrini comment, “That doesn’t say a lot.” It’s sort of the best they can do in this situation, but it still can mean something to fans out there. But the awareness he has that it’s only the bare minimum shows that he gets it in a way that many don’t.

