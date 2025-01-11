Sharks Celebrate Pride Night: Celebrini, Ferraro, Others Show Off Pride Tape in Warm-Ups

The San Jose Sharks celebrated Pride Night in a big way.

On Saturday night, the Sharks saw quite a few of their players, Macklin Celebrini, Cody Ceci and Mario Ferraro to name a few, don Pride tape during pre-game warmups before they faced off against the Minnesota Wild.

Even more Sharks with the Pride tape, love to see it! Also saw Liljegren in one of @hockeyshots' great pics! pic.twitter.com/85eepI5Cpq — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 12, 2025

Ferraro’s approach with the tape was a little less conventional than his teammates:

Love how Ferraro used the Pride tape! (H/T @hockeyshots) pic.twitter.com/mk7dSEFt2r — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 12, 2025

Here’s some bonus shots of Timothy Liljegren, Celebrini, and Ferraro, courtesy of Sport Shots!

The Pride Night celebration actually began on Friday night, when the San Jose Sharks hosted their third annual Pride Scrimmage at SAP Center:

Last night, the Sharks hosted the third annual Pride Scrimmage at SAP Center where Team Teal, San Francisco Earthquakes LGBTQ+ Ice Hockey Club and Team Trans competed in a round robin. 🏒🌈 A number of special guests joined us for a great night of competition and celebration… pic.twitter.com/Wqys705hdb — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 11, 2025

When asked about the importance of Pride Night, veteran winger Tyler Toffoli told San Jose Hockey Now, “I know it’s a really big deal here, it’s really important, and something that my wife and I support.”

Toffoli and his wife Cat also walked in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade in August.

SJ Sharkie brought out a Hockey Is For Everyone flag during his intro for the night, before Pride Night’s festivities continued as the Silicon Valley Gay Men’s Chorus sang the Star-Spangled Banner. Lastly, Kieran Flaherty of the San Francisco Earthquakes LGBTQ+ Hockey Club then participated in the ceremonial puck drop.

Special thanks to Kieran Flaherty, President of @SFQuakes LGBTQ+ Ice Hockey Club, for dropping tonight's puck! pic.twitter.com/aYv2LKg4SH — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 12, 2025

UPDATE: Unfortunately, the Sharks lost 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild. But post-game, the players were still talking about Pride.

Celebrini, on why it was important for him to use Pride tape on Pride Night: "I just wanted to show my support and tape my stick. That doesn't really say a lot, but just kind of supporting the cause." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 12, 2025

Walman, on using Pride tape: "I have a couple family members that are happy that I'm wearing that tape. It's important that we still give a voice to that type of night. It's important for a lot of guys in the room…If you can't wear jerseys, guys are doing the most they can show… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 12, 2025

You can show your support for the San Jose Sharks and the LGBTQ+ community by bidding on Tyler Toffoli, Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, and more signed Sharks’ Pride specialty jerseys here, with net proceeds to benefit The San Jose State Tower Foundation via The Pride Center.