Toffoli Will Use Pride Tape During Sharks’ Pride Night Warm-Ups

Tyler Toffoli is happy to represent once again.

The San Jose Sharks are hosting their annual Pride Night on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.

Toffoli told San Jose Hockey Now that he will, as he often does, use Pride tape on his stick during warm-ups.

“I know it’s a really big deal here, it’s really important, and something that my wife and I support,” Toffoli said of Pride Night.

TOFFOLI PRIDE TAPE ☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/CXHh60JTvt — ₄₇ natalie ! ⸆⸉🏒💕 (@CALDERZARY) March 29, 2023

Toffoli’s support goes beyond the tape.

“I’m down for whatever way,” he said.

Toffoli and his wife Cat showed that in August, when they walked in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade, shortly after moving to the Bay Area.

“It was just one of those things that, when we got asked, my wife and I said yes immediately, and we had a great time,” Toffoli said. “It’s a great event, something that obviously is a really big, a really big deal here in San Jose and in California, in general.”

Tyler Toffoli is already making an impact in the San Jose community by marching in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade this past weekend 🏳‍🌈 👏



📸: @SanJoseSharks / @catbtoffoli pic.twitter.com/J6bVps0zp5 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 26, 2024

Toffoli, 32, signed a four-year contract with the San Jose Sharks on Jul. 1.

His support for the LGBTQ+ community is just one of many things that makes him a solid fit for the Sharks organization.

You can show your support for the San Jose Sharks, Toffoli, and the LGBTQ+ community by bidding on a Toffoli-signed Sharks’ Pride specialty jersey here, net proceeds to benefit The San Jose State Tower Foundation via The Pride Center. You can also bid on Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund, Will Smith, Fabian Zetterlund, Nico Sturm, Mario Ferraro, Logan Couture, SJ Sharkie, team-signed, and customizable Pride jerseys.