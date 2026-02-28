Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Scouts & Warsofsky Explain Benching Smith, What Other Sharks Did Wrong on Line Change (+)

Published

4 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Why did Ryan Warsofsky bench Will Smith on the late 6-on-5 in the San Jose Sharks’ 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames?

“Teaching moment for sure,” Scout #1 opined.

Warsofsky didn’t offer much explanation after the game but went into more detail on Friday.

It wasn’t just about the Smith line change that played a part in the Connor Zary goal that made it 2-1.

Two NHL scouts and hockey tactics guru Jack Han shared their thoughts about the sequence.

