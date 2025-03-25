San Jose Sharks
What’s Behind Will Smith’s Offensive Explosion?
Since mid-January, Will Smith has been arguably the NHL’s best rookie.
From Jan. 20, Smith’s homecoming game in Boston, the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 No. 4 pick’s 14 assists and 21 points in 22 games leads all rookies. His seven goals are tied for third.
What’s behind Smith’s offensive explosion?
Micro-stats from Stathletes, NHL scouts, Smith, and San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky tell the story.
It all might have started…with a benching?
On Jan. 11, Will Smith was benched in the middle of a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, because of his puck management and defensive engagement, among other reasons.
Coincidence or not, the San Jose Sharks star’s game has taken off since then, even before his triumphant return at the Boston Bruins.
“I’m not going to talk about it too much,” Smith said in late February, when asked about that benching. “But I keep stuff in my head.”
Safe to say, getting benched got his attention?
“Oh, yeah,” he said. “Obviously, I don’t want to get benched.”
So he took that…personally?
“I’ve always kind of been that way,” Smith said. “I don’t forget about too much, so I’ll tell you about plays that happened three years ago that I don’t forget about.”
Of course, it’s not as simple as getting mad to succeed in the NHL.
There was a lot of mid-season discussion about whether Smith should go to the ‘Cuda. I see development as a very individual thing because people learn in very different ways. A poor student taught one way can become a very good student if taught with a different approach. Sometimes learning is step by step, sometimes people take big steps (the case with Smith). For the most part, I was neutral on whether he belonged with the ‘Cuda or Sharks because its so hard to assess from just watching. Getting the right growth/development environment for a player is rarely simple. Clearly,… Read more »
I would rather he hit the gym and the video room. I think the optics on AHL playoffs would be too weird. The growth of Dickinson and Askarov next year will be the puzzles the team must solve. They are going to need much more support in the blue line corps to make sure they give those two the best possible chance. If Schaefer comes into the org, taking a major step forward next year and giving him a soft landing spot the year after will also be critical. Spend $20M AAV on the blue line next year. It’s pretty… Read more »
Don’t think Smith’s eligible for the Calder playoffs. If he were to be sent down, the time to do it was in the month or so prior to 4 Nations so he could get a ton of playing time. Then do whatever needed to be done to make sure he was playoff eligible. None of that happened — that ship has sailed. Gotta think he’d have a chance to play in the World Championship. Not that he’d get a big role, but maybe he’s getting some consideration? Getting close to a PPG over the last half of the season ought… Read more »
I guess I sort of misread your point originally. Either way, I think the answer is he would not benefit from that
Smith cannot play in the AHL playoffs. He was not on the roster at the TDL.
i was for him going down mainly because teams rarely have success developing rookies at the NHL level with that type of plan unless they’re exceptional and already physically developed like Celly.
I think the recent step Smith had taken mentioned in the article turns out the Sharks made the right call keeping him in the NHL. It’s a tough judgment call, but if the talent is truly elite, then they really need to be pushed and challenged to get to the next level. Smith was a hard one to judge because he came into the league not quite NHL-ready, but I think now there is proof that he belongs at this level. Even if assuming for the sake of argument that he could be sent down, now is not the time… Read more »
Can’t wait for GMMG to trade this bust of a pick for literally any RHD available. Hell, throw in our 1OA this year, Eklund and Cags while we are at it. Otherwise we are 20-25 years away from a Stanley Cup Final appearance. Amirite Scoop??
I think it’s reasonable to hypothesize that Smith would be the #1 pick in this upcoming draft. Might be #2 in a redraft of 2023 too. Probably #2 in 2024 as well. The Sharks have a major star in the making. This couldn’t be going much better
Sorry if the sarcasm wasn’t obvious Kads, I’m bored and had to beat Scoop Jackson to the punch. Was hoping the absurdity coming from someone else might steer them to another message board to troll. 🤠
I dunno, given the state of modern politics, getting some 1972 throwback vibes seemed positively quaint.
Was about to ask if you was Scoop, it was a Scoopy thing to say and liked the sarcasm. Good job Gushch
It was very obvious
I literally expected a 20-25 year post when I got here.😕
The problem with this kind of parody on the internet is you really can’t tell it apart from the real thing. If anything, it’s not quite stupid enough to be the real thing.
🤣 🤣 Love the parody humor 😂
As much as I’ve loved the young core’s development, and firmly believe in their long term level, I’m bracing for a sophomore slump from Smith in particular – I think Macklin’s game is simply timeless, and that he’ll be a model of consistency; he and Eklund have legit (if not yet elite) NHLer strength. But as excellent as Smith’s progression has been, his style is still one that is very exploitable. I look at the clips in the article, and while they’re impressive, it’s easy to imagine teams rolling tape the day before and pointing out the obvious counter –… Read more »