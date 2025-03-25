What’s Behind Will Smith’s Offensive Explosion?

Since mid-January, Will Smith has been arguably the NHL’s best rookie.

From Jan. 20, Smith’s homecoming game in Boston, the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 No. 4 pick’s 14 assists and 21 points in 22 games leads all rookies. His seven goals are tied for third.

What’s behind Smith’s offensive explosion?

Micro-stats from Stathletes, NHL scouts, Smith, and San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky tell the story.

It all might have started…with a benching?

On Jan. 11, Will Smith was benched in the middle of a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, because of his puck management and defensive engagement, among other reasons.

Coincidence or not, the San Jose Sharks star’s game has taken off since then, even before his triumphant return at the Boston Bruins.

“I’m not going to talk about it too much,” Smith said in late February, when asked about that benching. “But I keep stuff in my head.”

Safe to say, getting benched got his attention?

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “Obviously, I don’t want to get benched.”

So he took that…personally?

“I’ve always kind of been that way,” Smith said. “I don’t forget about too much, so I’ll tell you about plays that happened three years ago that I don’t forget about.”

Of course, it’s not as simple as getting mad to succeed in the NHL.