Will Smith Talks Stick Collection: Most Treasured Piece, Who He’s Looking To Add?

Will Smith has loved hockey sticks since he was a kid.

“I was always interested in different brands and stuff,” Smith told San Jose Hockey Now at the end of last season. “Basketball, you got shoes. Football, I always like the gloves.”

Smith got his first game-used sticks as a kid. Naturally, the Massachusetts native’s first was Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron’s. He also got an Alex DeBrincat from the Winter Classic.

“It’s a little thing I just like,” Smith said, “and something that would be cool to have when I’m older.”

Now in the NHL, the young San Jose Sharks’ star accumulated an impressive game-used stick collection in his rookie season.

In early March, Auston Matthews gave Will Smith a stick. About a week later, Smith acquired the pièce de resistance of the 2024-25 season, all-time goals record-holder Alex Ovechkin’s stick.

“It’ll make a good stick collection room,” Smith said.

But that’s not Smith’s most-treasured piece.

Last summer, before the Boston College star signed with the San Jose Sharks, he was on Team USA’s World Championships side with the late Johnny Gaudreau. Smith was too starstruck to ask his fellow Eagle alumni for his stick.

“I’m pretty good friends with Kevin Hayes. I was nervous to ask Johnny when we were there,” Smith smiled. “I was like, hey, do you think he’d give me one? Of course, he did. It’s my favorite one.”

So what’s next for the San Jose Sharks wunderkind? Not on the ice…but for his burgeoning collection?

Smith is hoping to acquire Sidney Crosby and idol Patrick Kane’s sticks. He’s also looking for a Leon Draisaitl.

“I like the funky sticks. Draisaitl’s is pretty cool,” Smith said. “It’s a long, flat blade, so obviously great for a passer, and clearly can score a lot with it too.”