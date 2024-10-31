Sharks Locker Room: Confidence, Development & Will Smith

Will Smith is a very confident person.

You can tell that, from the second that you meet him.

So maybe that’s one of the reasons why the San Jose Sharks had the confidence themselves to start and develop him in the NHL, despite his obvious struggles, albeit through just eight games.

He isn’t just any prospect.

Both Smith and the Sharks had their faith rewarded on Halloween night, as Smith fell just short of a hat trick with a pair of goals, leading San Jose to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 19-year-old, pointless through eight NHL games, many calling for him to be demoted to the AHL, had the temerity to call his first NHL goal before the game. It’s arrogance if you can’t back it up — it’s confidence if you can.

And Will Smith backed it up with back-to-back snipes off lightning releases.

That’s no hyperbole: San Jose Hockey Now received a text from an NHL scout, not with the Sharks, marveling at how quick Smith’s release was on his goals.

Even veteran Alex Wennberg, who’s scored plenty of goals over his career, gushed, “It’s a hell of a shot. I mean, obviously it would be nice to have that [skill] but it’s also fun to sit on the bench and see it.”

Yes, Smith has a lot to work on, which head coach Ryan Warsofsky reminded us of post-game, especially off the puck.

But Will Smith is a special prospect — and he reminded everybody of it tonight.

Oh, and the Sharks just won their third-straight and fellow super-prospect Macklin Celebrini returned to practice today.

Just three nights ago, five minutes to go in Utah, the San Jose Sharks were down 4-1 and staring down a 10th-straight loss.

And now? It’s all sunshine in San Jose.

Like the Sharks, to a man, cautioned everybody about Smith’s slow start, it’s a long season.

RYAN WARSOFSKY

Warsofsky, on Will Smith’s growth:

“We saw him have growth through his games, and there were some things he needs to do better tonight without the puck, but for him to get rewarded with the two goals, big goals, highlight-reel goals, really. It’s nice to see because he’s worked hard to this point. We’ve pushed him and challenged him to get better in a lot of different areas, and for him to get rewarded tonight’s nice.”

Warsofsky, on San Jose Sharks lines finding chemistry:

“The biggest thing is, we’re starting to see chemistry with our lines. When you see chemistry, you see pucks put to space and guys skating on to it, guys making plays. Toffoli does one, and he knows Granny is going to be there. They’re starting to build that chemistry. Along with Eky, same with that fourth line, they were good. They give us good minutes. It’s a heavy line, Cards gives them good energy. Grundstrom can skate, he’s physical. I thought all four lines were pretty balanced.”

Warsofsky, on the pressure on Will Smith:

“It’s probably the heaviest weight he’s ever had in his life on his shoulders, right? First time he probably hasn’t gotten points. Team gets off to a little bit of a losing streak, all those things play into that feeling of that big weight on your shoulders and to get rewarded, he’s a goal scorer, he’s a playmaker. Wants the puck on his stick. I’m sure he feels he’s gonna sleep a lot nicer tonight.

WILL SMITH

Smith, on scoring his first two NHL goals after a rough start to the season:

“It obviously is nice getting the first one. But in this world, you can’t always have it be a perfect start, and you gotta fight through some stuff. So, it’s good to see one go in and then it’s good to see a second one go in too.”

Smith, on his development schedule:

“We’re doing it for a reason, so being up top, obviously, I want to be down there with them and battling. But besides that, I’m always trying to pick on a different player to watch them, see what they’re doing and bring it to my own game.”

Smith, on his first goal:

“It happened so quick. I obviously saw the D coming down, and when the turnover happened, I kind of stayed on the weak side and Kunin made an awesome pass over there.”

Smith, on moving past the slow start:

“We’re just about to go into November, and I think people freak out a little too much about it. We’re going to turn this thing around, and it’s already happened a little bit here. We’ve got a great group of guys, and it’s fun in here and even better when we win.”

Smith, on calling his shot:

Just a gut feeling about it.

ALEXANDER WENNBERG

Wennberg, on Will Smith’s shot:

“It’s a hell of a shot. I mean, obviously it would be nice to have that [skill] but it’s also fun to sit on the bench and see it.”

Wennberg, on developing chemistry with Fabian Zetterlund and Daniil Gushchin:

“I feel like we’re playing good. I feel like when we’re moving our feet, when we’re playing, when we skate hard. Obviously we’ve been rewarded lately, but we just keep doing what we do. I think at the at the end of the day, it’s a little bit about building chemistry, building the connection. Right now we’re finding each other out there.”

Wennberg, on his goal:

“I can’t really explain the goal, because it felt like it was a dead play. Then at the end of the day, I got a little poke check on it, but that’s why you just got to keep playing until the whistle blows and obviously it changed a little bit of the momentum in the game.”

MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD

Blackwood, on the defense stepping up in front of him:

“You can tell they have a lot of care right now, sacrificing the body, making those big blocks and big time plays, that’s what it takes to win. Starting to feel good about our game and figure some stuff out as a team, how to protect a lead, how to bend in your end but not break. I thought they did a great job tonight.”

Blackwood, on the difference between this season and last season:

“I think we’re just doing a better job of not panicking. You know they’re going to push and spend some time in your end, but you just got to limit their chances, and make sure you don’t give them a lot of grade A [chances}. Just keeping them to the outside and get some blocks and big clears. We were able to do that”

Blackwood, on Smith’s quick shot release:

“No comment. I’m not giving him any credit. (smiles) We’ve got a little rivalry going. So no, there’s no comment.”

Special thanks to William Espy for his help transcribing.