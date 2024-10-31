GOTTA SEE IT: Will Smith Calls Shot, Scores 1st Two NHL Goals

The wait is over.

San Jose Sharks center Will Smith saw a lifetime of hard work and dedication to the game of hockey pay off on Thursday night when he scored his first NHL goal against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Just under seven minutes into the opening period, Smith opened the scoring for the San Jose Sharks when Luke Kunin’s pass found him alone on the left-side face-off dot. He picked a corner and beat veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek, giving his team an early lead.

WILL SMITH GOES TOP SHELF FOR HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MraaGZMXri — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 1, 2024

#TheFutureIsTeal fans give Will Smith waves of applause, they show him on the scoreboard then Danny Miller makes the announcement. No cheapie either, Smith picked a corner — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 1, 2024

Smith’s rookie season hasn’t gone to plan so far, as he had struggled to start the season but has slowly begun appearing more comfortable as time goes on. The transition from NCAA hockey to the NHL is a famously difficult one and as a result, the Sharks haven’t panicked when things started slowly for the 19-year-old.

Smith is the second player to score his first career goal for the San Jose Sharks this season, as Macklin Celebrini did so in his debut against the St. Louis Blues.

Whether this goal will be a turning point for the 2023 fourth-overall pick’s rookie campaign remains to be seen, but regardless of what it means in the long run, he’s joined an exclusive club of players who have scored in the NHL.

He absolutely did. "Tonight's the night," he said. And so it is! — Dan Rusanowsky (@DanRusanowsky) November 1, 2024

Called his shot and happy to have the first off his back 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9XMHmQnYlE — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 1, 2024

And Will adds another!

MAKE THAT TWO FOR BIG WILLY STYLE 😤 pic.twitter.com/5ltAZmgxVW — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 1, 2024