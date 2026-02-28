Preview/Lines #57: Wennberg & Toffoli Coach Pride Scrimmage, Mukhamadullin Back in Sharks’ Line-Up

Alex Wennberg and Tyler Toffoli got new jobs on Friday.

Wennberg and Toffoli coached in the fourth annual San Jose Sharks’ Pride Scrimmage, between the Sharks front office, the San Francisco Earthquakes, and Team Trans.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re trans, if you’re gay, if you’re bi,” Wennberg told San Jose Hockey Now. “So for me to just be here and support it, it’s important.”

“Everybody who’s a part of the community should have a right to play and be able to be themselves,” Toffoli said.

San Jose Sharks (27-25-4)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

Shakir Mukhamadullin will come in for Timothy Liljegren, and Pavol Regenda will slide in for Ryan Reaves.

We’ll see lines at warm-ups, but they should look similar to start of last game.

Here’s my best guess:

Sherwood-Celebrini-Smith

Graf-Wennberg-Kurashev

Eklund-Misa-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Regenda

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Dickinson-Desharnais

Askarov

Here’s what Warsofsky is looking for from Shakir Mukhamadullin, who recently spoke to the Mercury News about his unhappiness with his season.

“The way that he defends with some urgency and gets into people and gets people away from our net,” Warsofsky said, “and then his puck play, he’s making the right reads with his puck decisions.”

Edmonton Oilers (29-23-8)

Connor Ingram will start and Kasperi Kapanen will be in the line-up.

The Oilers didn’t practice yesterday, but this is how they lined up in an 8-1 rout of the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday:

Connor Ingram starts between the pipes as the #Oilers go with 11 forwards & six defencemen vs. the Kings.@PlayAlbertaCA | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/dF96Ycnvtb — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 27, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers is at 1 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.