Preview/Lines #20: Toffoli Finding His Game, Klingberg Scratched

Ryan Warsofsky thinks that Tyler Toffoli is finding his game.

“I thought his last game against Seattle was his best game of the year,” the San Jose Sharks bench boss said. “I thought he was skating, he was engaged physically. Playing on the inside of the ice. We need more of [that type of game] going forward.”

Toffoli didn’t notch a point, and this was his first game after being demoted from the top line and power play unit to the third line and second PP group, but indeed, the winger was active on the forecheck and moving the puck precisely.

It goes to show you too, winning hockey isn’t just about points.

Of course, Toffoli can do that too, but he’s been off his customary pace this season. A 30-goal scorer in each of the last three years, Toffoli has five goals and 11 points through 19 games this season.

“He had some chances early on. Juggle the lines up a little bit. Try to get some chemistry with some guys. Sometimes, goal-scorers go through little ruts,” Warsofsky said. “He’s a big part of our team as far as leadership, and sometimes, you can put some pressure on yourself.”

The veteran San Jose Sharks winger is also dealing with an upper-body injury, which he recently refused to blame for hampering his effectiveness.

But Warsofsky stepped up to bat for his alternate captain, giving a perhaps telling answer when asked if Toffoli’s upper-body injury could be taking away from his bread and butter, his shot.

“Could be. But you know, Toff is not going to complain about it,” Warsofsky said. “He wants to be out there with the guys and competing. Everyone’s got some bumps and bruises, prevents [them from] doing certain things.”

Toffoli showed on Saturday, he can still be a plenty effective forward, even if he’s not producing at his regular rate.

“I just want him to focus on what he did in game 19 and do that in game 20,” Warsofsky said.

San Jose Sharks (8-8-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start:

Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Graf

Gaudette-Dellandrea-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Orlov-Leddy

Dickinson-Desharnais

Askarov

John Klingberg and Timothy Liljegren will sit out.

Utah Mammoth (10-7-2)

The Utah Mammoth lost 3-2 in OT at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, Karel Vejmelka starting.

So that means ex-San Jose Sharks netminder Vitek Vanecek should draw the start tonight in the back-to-back.

These were Mammoth lines yesterday:

How we’re lining up tonight ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PLnYzFEeGA — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 18, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.