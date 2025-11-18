San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #20: Toffoli Finding His Game, Klingberg Scratched
Ryan Warsofsky thinks that Tyler Toffoli is finding his game.
“I thought his last game against Seattle was his best game of the year,” the San Jose Sharks bench boss said. “I thought he was skating, he was engaged physically. Playing on the inside of the ice. We need more of [that type of game] going forward.”
Toffoli didn’t notch a point, and this was his first game after being demoted from the top line and power play unit to the third line and second PP group, but indeed, the winger was active on the forecheck and moving the puck precisely.
It goes to show you too, winning hockey isn’t just about points.
Of course, Toffoli can do that too, but he’s been off his customary pace this season. A 30-goal scorer in each of the last three years, Toffoli has five goals and 11 points through 19 games this season.
“He had some chances early on. Juggle the lines up a little bit. Try to get some chemistry with some guys. Sometimes, goal-scorers go through little ruts,” Warsofsky said. “He’s a big part of our team as far as leadership, and sometimes, you can put some pressure on yourself.”
The veteran San Jose Sharks winger is also dealing with an upper-body injury, which he recently refused to blame for hampering his effectiveness.
But Warsofsky stepped up to bat for his alternate captain, giving a perhaps telling answer when asked if Toffoli’s upper-body injury could be taking away from his bread and butter, his shot.
“Could be. But you know, Toff is not going to complain about it,” Warsofsky said. “He wants to be out there with the guys and competing. Everyone’s got some bumps and bruises, prevents [them from] doing certain things.”
Toffoli showed on Saturday, he can still be a plenty effective forward, even if he’s not producing at his regular rate.
“I just want him to focus on what he did in game 19 and do that in game 20,” Warsofsky said.
San Jose Sharks (8-8-3)
Yaroslav Askarov will start:
Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Graf
Gaudette-Dellandrea-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Orlov-Leddy
Dickinson-Desharnais
Askarov
John Klingberg and Timothy Liljegren will sit out.
Utah Mammoth (10-7-2)
The Utah Mammoth lost 3-2 in OT at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, Karel Vejmelka starting.
So that means ex-San Jose Sharks netminder Vitek Vanecek should draw the start tonight in the back-to-back.
These were Mammoth lines yesterday:
How we’re lining up tonight ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PLnYzFEeGA
— Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 18, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
So … 5 left shot d-men?
hmmmm …..
Confimative
Yea, i understand wanting to rotate guys in and sitting players that aren’t playing their best. However this can’t be optimal. I think you gotta play at least 2 RHs every game.
You really don’t. A bigger deal is made of this than it warrants. A number of D prefer to play the off side.
Way too much is made of the Righty lefty thing. It’s just different. You can plan either side being either handed. There are pros and cons to each.
it really is about how much time a player gets on their off-hand. The side one plays on most is the side they get better at.
I’ve wondered a bit about Dickinson playing on his off hand. He’s not the most conventional player — he’s got a lot of roaming in his game anyway..
This video of him with the London Knights has him doing a lot of work on the right side
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKH0gtAaQ4k
This is what I was talking about. Its not about handedness. Its about which side a player practices on.
Different sport, but its a bit akin to switch hitters in baseball. Over time they become much better left-handed hitters because they get about 2x that at bats from the left side compared to the right.
Desharnais is a righty, so Dickinson will play on his matching side.
I would be a nice line with Misa in the middle in Dellandrea’s place. Unfortunately not possible at the moment. But this would be good wingers for him to grow his game at this level.
Delly is a more effective NHLer at this moment.
Dellandrea may have a safer impact with his defensive and neutral zone play, but he’s very uninspiring offensively (1g, 5a in 19 games).
This is a moot point with Misa out, but with a second line that’s pretty okay about matching against other teams’ top lines (and the Celebrini line being targeted by other teams), I’d much rather see Misa on the 3rd line than Dellandrea on account of the offensive potential and what I saw as real potential for development (with more experience) into a good all-around centerman.
Could really use a solid sharks win with points for all our young stars and maybe a goal from Toffoli and/or Dickie!?
Probably a bit much to ask the Hockey Gods but I got a feeling we will see some magical stuff on the ice from SJS.
Hope my gut feeling is right!!!???