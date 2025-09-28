Kurashev Happy for Fresh Start, Shares What Timo Meier Told Him About San Jose

Philipp Kurashev struggled last season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

After signing a $1.25 million, one-year deal with the San Jose Sharks in free agency, he’s hoping for a fresh start this year.

Kurashev said he’s flexible and willing to play any position he’s needed in – whether that’s center where he grew up playing, or on the wing where he transitioned to in the NHL.

“Comfortable with everything, especially after my years in Chicago. I played in every position possible in the lineup, so I’m ready to play wherever they need me, and I’m open for everything.

Kurashev spoke about fellow Swiss player and ex-San Jose Sharks star Timo Meier, the Olympics, and getting settled into San Jose.

On getting started in San Jose…

I was in Switzerland for most of the summer, and then came here last Wednesday. So I’ve been here for a little over a week, and I’ve enjoyed it so far.

Really nice to get back into it and get the first couple of skates out of the way. Really intensive, but it’s been good and a lot of fun.

On whether he has a chip on his shoulder after Chicago didn’t keep him…

I want to just re-establish myself and prove myself again. I’m excited to have this new opportunity in a new place. It’s really, truly a fresh start, and that’s great for me. It’s good for my mind, not being in back in those old habits and stuff. So I think it’s great, and I’m really excited for this year.

On how to return to the level he wants to play at…

Being healthy again and having that mental reset (in) the summer, and working on different things mentally as well, and just feeling great again. Try to be consistent and and I think that the rest will take care of itself.

On former San Jose Sharks star Timo Meier…

I actually trained with him in the summer, so he gave me a lot of tips and stuff [about San Jose] – where to go, or a couple restaurants. He knows a lot of the staff here as well. He put in a good word for me, so I appreciate it. It’s been great to have him to help me out with certain things here.

On representing Team Switzerland and hopefully making the Olympic roster…

That will be a dream come true. I will work as hard as I can to get a roster spot, and that’s definitely on my mind as well. I want to make that team.

I think you see it at World Championships every year. We’re a really strong country now, and I feel like every country respects us now a bit more. We’ve shown that we can win against anyone. Of course, we’re still trying to get over the hump for the gold, but a couple silver medals and stuff like, that’s definitely a huge step for our country. We are (a) small country, and for us to achieve those things is great, and all the people support us so well. So we really fight for our country and try to do the best.

On his impression of San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky…

Every coach is different, has his own way of coaching, and it’s been great so far. The last two days, I really enjoyed how intensive and how they get to the point. It’s straight to the point. I like that. I’m excited to to be playing for them.

On how he plans to use training camp…

You want to get back into game shape. It’s hard to simulate the same intensity, and then the 5-on-5 part, and the battles in off season. So it’s mostly that you want to get a couple games in, to play those games again and to feel good. You want to get into that shape, and that’s what you’re looking for in those games.

On what he learned from Jonathan Toews…

He’s a guy I really enjoyed playing with. We had a lot of times where we talked together and he tried to give me some of his tricks and stuff. He’s a special guy, and I really appreciate everything he did for me, because it was a lot, probably more than he even knows. Definitely a guy that I looked up to.

Watch the full interview here