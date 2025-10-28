Preview/Lines #10: Klingberg & Skinner Return, Why Recall Giles?

John Klingberg and Jeff Skinner are back.

Klingberg, out since Oct. 14 with a lower-body injury, will re-join the top San Jose Sharks power play unit.

Klingberg didn’t describe the injury, but both Klingberg and head coach Ryan Warsofsky have stated that it’s not related to his hip, a nagging injury that’s slowed him down for the last half-decade.

Skinner was a surprise healthy scratch on Sunday at the Minnesota Wild.

“We got to win some more pucks. That’s not just him. That’s our whole group. We’ll got to win more 50-50 pucks,” Ryan Warsofsky said on Sunday. “Create in the inside, a little bit more.”

“That’s kind of the name of the game. You want to try and win as many battles you can,” Skinner said this morning. “I think for me, obviously, I’ve been around a long time, and I have a certain standard for myself. I work towards being up to that personal standard.”

San Jose Sharks (2-5-2)

Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Kurashev

Graf-Misa-Skinner

Goodrow-Dellandrea-Reaves

Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Klingberg

Dickinson-Desharnais

Askarov

The #SJSharks have recalled F Patrick Giles from the @sjbarracuda. In a corresponding move, D Nick Leddy has been placed on injured reserve. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) October 28, 2025

Why Patrick Giles?

“Just a center. Right shot. Can win draws. Gives us some size,” Warsofsky said.

That could be insurance for center-winger Adam Gaudette, who could be out for more than day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

It also could add another center to the mix to slow play Michael Misa’s march to nine NHL games (he’s at six now), which will be a major roster/contract situation before his 10th NHL game. When Misa plays his 10th NHL game, his entry-level contract with start this season, and his contract will count against the Sharks’ maximum of 50.

Also, Giles may be able to help the San Jose penalty kill, which has struggled recently.

Warsofsky also says that Mukhamadullin is close, he got through a full practice today, evaluate him after — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 28, 2025

Good sign too, Leddy on the ice late, so maybe his injury not too bad — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 28, 2025

Los Angeles Kings (4-3-3)

The Kings did not roll out full morning skate lines today.

The @LAKings will miss Warren Foegele tonight in San Jose but they are better equipped to handle the absence of a Top-9 forward than they were in past seasons. A look at the depth options who could play a larger role in today's game preview 👇https://t.co/PmpZy8sQcW — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) October 28, 2025

