Preview/Lines #9: Orlov Emerging As Clear Leader of Sharks’ Blueline

MINNEAPOLIS — Dmitry Orlov was brought in to be a veteran leader, and he’s doing it for the San Jose Sharks.

The UFA signing, inked to a two-year, $13 million contract over the summer, leads the Sharks with 23:10 played a night and has been an all-situations staple. He leads San Jose defensemen with seven points, all assists, in just eight games (four Sharks D are tied for second with two points). He’s regularly kills plays in the defensive zone with his physicality, leading the blueline with 16 hits. He’s also filled in ably for the injured John Klingberg on the team’s top power play unit, moving the puck comfortably and using his heavy shot.

And since the 6-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 17, Orlov has managed the puck better, as has the rest of the team, a key to the Sharks’ improved play since then.

The 34-year-old says the team got the message loud and clear after a turnover-filled Utah game.

“We need to be smart with the puck, without the puck,” Orlov said. “You don’t want to lose the puck, turn it over, and then play defense all the time.”

Orlov added that the coaches want the Sharks to be creative, but not at the expense of forcing offense.

“We put it deep sometimes when we don’t have a play. But nobody tells us, don’t make a play,” Orlov said. “If you can skate and get in the zone, cut back, or try to play one-on-one against the defense, it’s always the right thing to do.”

“He’s definitely playing better hockey,” Warsofsky said. “He’s playing with his identity, his gaps have been good, his stick’s been good.”

Warsofsky did note that Orlov, coming from a different penalty-killing scheme with the Carolina Hurricanes, is still adjusting to San Jose’s set-up.

Orlov is also taking fellow Russian Yaroslav Askarov under his wing, taking the young goaltender to his first Russian bath house in New York City recently.

“Not think about hockey a little bit,” Orlov said, smiling. “I think he liked it.”

San Jose Sharks (1-5-2)

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky will speak about the Sharks’ line-up at about 2:30 PM PT.

Minnesota Wild (3-5-2)

Filip Gustavsson started on Saturday in a 6-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth. So Jesper Wallstedt should start the back-to-back on Sunday.

Could this be a match-up of first-round pick goalies? 2021 No. 20 pick Wallstedt versus 2020 No. 11 pick Yaroslav Askarov?

This is how the Wild lined up yesterday:

Wholesale shuffling of the #mnwild lines Kaprizov-Rossi-Johansson

Yurov-Eriksson Ek-Boldy

Foligno-Hartman-Tarasenko

Trenin-Jones-Hinostroza Brodin-Faber

Buium-Spurgeon

Middleton-Jiricek 🚍 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 25, 2025

