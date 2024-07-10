Sharks Sign Top Defensive Prospect

The San Jose Sharks have signed Sam Dickinson.

The Sharks selected the 6-foot-3 defenseman with the No. 11 pick of the 2024 Draft.

“Sam is a big, mobile defenseman who brings a strong two-way game and excellent hockey IQ,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “We’re excited to watch him continue his development as part of our organization.”

Puckpedia had the details of the 18-year-old’s contract, which slides until he turns 20 or plays 10-or-more NHL games, whichever comes first.

The #SJSharks signed '24 #11 pick LD Sam Dickinson to 3 year Entry Level Deal Year 1 877.5K Salary, 97.5K Signing Bonus, 550K "A" Perf Bonuses

Year 2 877.5/97.5/800

Year 3 877.5/97.5/1M Cap Hit 975K, AAV $1.758M Rep'd by Dave Gagner @wassermanhockey https://t.co/aEIzQLHhpi — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 10, 2024

Chances are, Dickinson returns to the OHL and the London Knights this fall.

The two-way defenseman dominated last year, putting up 18 goals and 52 assists in just 70 games, helping to lead the Knights to Memorial Cup runner-up.

He was selected to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

Next up for Dickinson is the World Junior Summer Showcase in late July, where the Toronto native will represent Canada in a tournament against the United States, Sweden, and Finland. This showcase is crucial for picking World Junior Championship rosters.

Hopefully, this is just another step toward Dickinson’s long-term goal, to be an all-around No. 1 defenseman in the NHL like Miro Heiskanen. That’s who Dickinson models his game after.

“The way that he can take over games with his skating ability and his IQ is something that is similar to my game already,” Dickinson said at the Draft, after the San Jose Sharks picked him.