San Jose Sharks
Sharks Sign Top Defensive Prospect
The San Jose Sharks have signed Sam Dickinson.
The Sharks selected the 6-foot-3 defenseman with the No. 11 pick of the 2024 Draft.
“Sam is a big, mobile defenseman who brings a strong two-way game and excellent hockey IQ,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “We’re excited to watch him continue his development as part of our organization.”
Puckpedia had the details of the 18-year-old’s contract, which slides until he turns 20 or plays 10-or-more NHL games, whichever comes first.
The #SJSharks signed '24 #11 pick LD Sam Dickinson to 3 year Entry Level Deal
Year 1 877.5K Salary, 97.5K Signing Bonus, 550K "A" Perf Bonuses
Year 2 877.5/97.5/800
Year 3 877.5/97.5/1M
Cap Hit 975K, AAV $1.758M
Rep'd by Dave Gagner
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 10, 2024
Chances are, Dickinson returns to the OHL and the London Knights this fall.
The two-way defenseman dominated last year, putting up 18 goals and 52 assists in just 70 games, helping to lead the Knights to Memorial Cup runner-up.
He was selected to the OHL Second All-Star Team.
Next up for Dickinson is the World Junior Summer Showcase in late July, where the Toronto native will represent Canada in a tournament against the United States, Sweden, and Finland. This showcase is crucial for picking World Junior Championship rosters.
Hopefully, this is just another step toward Dickinson’s long-term goal, to be an all-around No. 1 defenseman in the NHL like Miro Heiskanen. That’s who Dickinson models his game after.
“The way that he can take over games with his skating ability and his IQ is something that is similar to my game already,” Dickinson said at the Draft, after the San Jose Sharks picked him.
Let’s hope next year he can make the jump to the SJS. Very good pick for the SJS.
Congratulations, Sam!!!
Good signing & now he can play in pre-season & a few NHL games to start the year before going back to London.
On a slightly diff note, I really don’t like Puckpedia. The interface, the garbage ads, all of it is bad. I miss Capfriendly already. Such a simple & elegant interface.
Me too. Hopefully someone will build a better version. The incentive is high, do it well enough and you can sell it to an NHL team in a few years!
Why sign him now if he likely won’t play this season?
I think it impacts the total number of contracts a team can have, right? Was it a necessary move? Couldn’t they just sign him next year?
Eh certain conditions have to be met for an ELC to count against the 50-contract limit, most of the time they don’t. Like with Musty last year. I think it’s a sign of being committed to a player, locking them down, stuff like that. Not sure the tangible benefit.
I heard they can get their bonus money early before the contract kicks in
From Puckpedia:
It puts a five figure signing bonus in his pocket. That’ll go a long way in London.
Since there’s no real downside to the move, it has inherent upside. Why not lock down a key prospect right away if they’re willing and excited to sign? Especially in today’s climate.
If a CHL prospect doesn’t sign after 2 years they become free agents. It’s best for the team to sign their high profile CHLers ASAP.