Dickinson on Celebrini, Who He Models His Game After

LAS VEGAS — Sam Dickinson was chosen No. 11 by the San Jose Sharks.

The London Knights defenseman shared his thoughts about Macklin Celebrini, joining the same organization as fellow Knight Kasper Halttunen, and who he models his game after.

Sam Dickinson on how he’s feeling after being drafted:

This is unbelievable. It’s still kind of all setting in. I can’t really put into words and I couldn’t be more happy and more excited for this moment and to be a part of the San Jose Sharks. It’s unbelievable.

Dickinson on his pre-draft interviews with the Sharks:

I met with them a couple times throughout the year and then at the Combine again and it was always great. Great interviews, great talks and that kind of stuff. And you know, being in London with Kasper Halttunen [Sharks second round selection in 2023] there as well, I think there was even a little more eyes on there with him being there. So I couldn’t be more excited.

Dickinson on potentially being teammates with Kasper Halttunen on the Sharks in the future:

He’s so much fun to play with in London and you know, I couldn’t be more happy that it’s going to be able to continue for us.

Dickinson on his first reactions to being selected:

Pure joy and excitement. It’s kind of a dream come true, really, you know, to be drafted in the NHL is something I’ve worked for my entire life and to kind of see that dream become a reality is something that still almost doesn’t really feel real, but I’m sure it’ll set in soon. It’s unbelievable.

Dickinson on Celebrini and the rest of the San Jose Sharks’ prospect pool:

I think it’s a prospect group that’s one of the best in the league. I know Mack a good amount, I couldn’t be more excited to be able to play with him. I’ve played two games with him in my life before so we’ll see if we can get a couple more.

Dickinson on being part of the next wave of Sharks after Thornton and Marleau:

It’s kind of the next thing after you get drafted is…what’s next? Growing up and seeing the San Jose Sharks do so good with those players that you mentioned and to potentially be a part of kind of the next wave with those other guys that you mentioned is, again, just an unbelievable feeling.

Dickinson on his knowledge of the Bay Area:

I’ve never been to California. So I’m excited to get down there and learn everything there is.

Dickinson on what the San Jose Sharks are getting with his style of play:

I think they’re getting a defenseman who does it all. Offense, defense, transitionally. A guy who kind of you know can take over any role for you and play that to a tee.

Dickinson on how his OHL team, the London Knights, shaped his development:

Yeah, I think like I’ve said many times at this point, they’ve meant almost everything to the career that I’ve had so far. I have so much respect for them and how much they’ve given to me. You know I don’t think I’m going to be able to thank them enough or pay them back at all. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be able to continue the legacy of the London Knights.

Dickinson on who he models his game after:

A guy like Miro Heiskanen. Kind of the way that he can take over games with his skating ability and his IQ is something that you know is similar to my game already and a lot of things from his game.

Dickinson on who he owes being drafted to:

Yeah I was sitting beside my dad, so I hugged him first and then my mom and it really is, I have everything to give to them. I wouldn’t be even close to where I am today without them. So, they are everything to me and you know, I truly will never be able to to thank them enough for everything that they’ve ever done for me.