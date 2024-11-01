Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Musty Debuts Tonight for Sudbury, Inside Why Liljegren-Leafs Didn’t Work

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The Quentin Musty-Sudbury Wolves standoff is over, for now.

Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News reported earlier this week that Musty, who had requested a trade from Sudbury in late September, would be returning to the Wolves this weekend. Ben Leeson of the Sudbury Star reported that Musty will make his season debut tonight in Kitchener.

Why Quentin Musty asked for a trade is still something of a mystery, but now, he’s back.

We can guess one reason why he returned: Musty wants to make Team USA’s 2025 World Championships squad, and it’s hard to do that when you’re not playing.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said as much last week: “World Juniors is a goal of his. Wherever he goes, or ends up going back to Sudbury, whatever it may be. He’s basically gonna have a month to try and show USA Hockey that he’s their guy.”

Hopefully, Musty can make up for lost time quick, starting tonight.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

After a long wait, Will Smith scored two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks after calling his shot.

Macklin Celebrini is back at practice for the San Jose Sharks.

On the latest SJHN Podcast, Sheng and Keegan share their impressions of the San Jose Sharks’ first 11 games, before the Timothy Liljegren trade took place.

Scouts talked about Timothy Liljegren’s fit with the San Jose Sharks.

Logan Cooley of the Utah Hockey Club helped Will Smith make his decision to go professional over the summer and gave him some advice heading into his rookie season.

Andre Tourigny has been in Ryan Warsofsky’s shoes, getting off to a long winless start to a coaching career. What was Andre’s advice?

Mario Ferraro and William Eklund discussed playing against Tomas Hertl for the first time, and his impact on their careers.

Tomas Hertl talks 1-on-1 with San Jose Hockey Now about playing against the San Jose Sharks for the first time.

Other Sharks News…

Neither the Maple Leafs nor Timothy Liljegren should be happy with the way things ended between them. James Mirtle has an inside look at how Liljegren’s camp views his time in Toronto.

Collin Graf and Yaroslav Askarov were AHL award winners for October.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks should be very happy with their acquisition of Yaroslav Askarov:

Jake Walman is another recent acquisition who has adjusted to life in the Bay Area pretty quickly.

Around the NHL…

Aleksander Barkov has a homecoming in Finland, as Florida Panthers participate in the Global Series.

Boston’s Brad Marchand denies reports of a pending contract extension.

Cole Caufield is off to a hot start with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Nashville Predators have re-signed Ozzy Wiesblatt to a two-year, two-way contract.

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is under pressure.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is out for 2-3 weeks due to injury.

Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes is week-to-week with a lower-body injury after a strong start to the season.

1 Comment
Joseph

Askarov tossing in the assist, just in case five straight wins and two shutouts weren’t enough for anyone, is almost as funny as his bench press celebration.

1
Reply

Sharks Team & Cap Info

