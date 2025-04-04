Warsofsky Named Head Coach of Team USA for World Championships

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky will coach Team USA at the 2025 World Championships.

Congrats, Coach! 🦈🇺🇸 Ryan Warsofsky will coach @usahockey this May at the Men’s World Championship in Denmark and Sweden. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 4, 2025

Warsofsky was an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2023 World Championship, under former Sharks head coach David Quinn, when the team finished fourth after going 7-0 in group play. Last year, USA was eliminated by Czechia in the quarterfinals.

“I gotta give a lot of credit to [Quinn] for adding me to that staff as an assistant coach,” Warsofsky said of his experience in 2023. “To get that experience was huge for my career, and [I’m] grateful for him to bring me and put me on that staff. It was a great experience. Came up a little short. It’s at a unique tournament, so you need the experience.”

The youngest active NHL head coach could bring current San Jose Sharks Will Smith, who represented USA last year, or Henry Thrun, who represented USA in 2023. Former Sharks forward Luke Kunin also wore red, white, and blue last May.

This is just Warsofsky’s second time coaching for USA Hockey. He has guided the Sharks to a 20-45-10 record so far in his first season as an NHL head coach.

“So honored,” Warsofsky said. “Very humble and grateful for the opportunity. Anytime you can represent your country, [it] brings a lot of emotion and gratitude.”

Warsofsky says that he doesn’t know who his assistant coaches will be, noting that most of his current San Jose Sharks assistants are Canadian.

San Jose goaltending coach Thomas Speer is American, so he could be a candidate.

San Jose Sharks players Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund have already expressed interest in representing their respective countries, Canada and Sweden.

Warsofsky laughed when asked how to stop Celebrini: “We’ll worry about that when we get there.”

The World Championships begin on May 9, and will be in both Sweden and Denmark. USA will face Denmark in their opening night matchup.