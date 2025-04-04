Connect with us

NHL

Warsofsky Named Head Coach of Team USA for World Championships

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky will coach Team USA at the 2025 World Championships.

Warsofsky was an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2023 World Championship, under former Sharks head coach David Quinn, when the team finished fourth after going 7-0 in group play. Last year, USA was eliminated by Czechia in the quarterfinals.

“I gotta give a lot of credit to [Quinn] for adding me to that staff as an assistant coach,” Warsofsky said of his experience in 2023. “To get that experience was huge for my career, and [I’m] grateful for him to bring me and put me on that staff. It was a great experience. Came up a little short. It’s at a unique tournament, so you need the experience.”

The youngest active NHL head coach could bring current San Jose Sharks Will Smith, who represented USA last year, or Henry Thrun, who represented USA in 2023. Former Sharks forward Luke Kunin also wore red, white, and blue last May.

This is just Warsofsky’s second time coaching for USA Hockey. He has guided the Sharks to a 20-45-10 record so far in his first season as an NHL head coach.

“So honored,” Warsofsky said. “Very humble and grateful for the opportunity. Anytime you can represent your country, [it] brings a lot of emotion and gratitude.”

Warsofsky says that he doesn’t know who his assistant coaches will be, noting that most of his current San Jose Sharks assistants are Canadian.

San Jose goaltending coach Thomas Speer is American, so he could be a candidate.

San Jose Sharks players Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund have already expressed interest in representing their respective countries, Canada and Sweden.

Warsofsky laughed when asked how to stop Celebrini: “We’ll worry about that when we get there.”

The World Championships begin on May 9, and will be in both Sweden and Denmark. USA will face Denmark in their opening night matchup.

7 Comments
Robin Rosenlind

Congratulations 🎉 Coach

4
Reply
Ty Comes

This is awesome!

2
Reply
Boomer

Kudos to Warsofsky, That’s a nice feather in his cap. With the way things are going on in the world, it’s a credit to him for accepting the challenge of traveling abroad. Go USA.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Boomer
0
Reply
Pescadito

What’s the challenge of traveling? Like they might not let him back into the country?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Pescadito
0
Reply
Boomer

😂 no, let’s just say that we aren’t exactly going to be the toast of the town in Herning or Stockholm.

0
Reply
CardinalHat

Warsofsky laughed when asked how to stop Celebrini: “We’ll worry about that when we get there.”- Great line! I’d have Lane Hutson shadow Mack every time he’s on the ice!

1
Reply
Pescadito

Hell yeah!

0
Reply

