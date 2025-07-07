Kurashev on What Went Wrong Last Season, Why He Chose Sharks

It’s been a strange summer, to say the least, for Philipp Kurashev.

After not receiving a qualifying offer from the Chicago Blackhawks, he signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the San Jose Sharks. Just a single season removed from posting 54 points in 75 games, Kurashev has the potential to be a major addition for the Sharks.

With that being said, injuries, less icetime, and perhaps less confidence hampered his performance during the 2024-25 season, holding him to just 14 points in 51 games. It’s a low-risk, potentially high-reward move, and the 25-year-old center-winger is ready to prove he has what it takes to get back to that level.

A source indicated to San Jose Hockey Now that a “good amount” of teams were chasing Kurashev.

Kurashev spoke on Wednesday about what went right in his breakout season, what went wrong last year, and much more.

Philipp Kurashev, on why he chose to sign with the San Jose Sharks:

You see all the young talent they have on the team, and it seems like they’re having a lot of fun. You can tell from the outside, they’re enjoying each other, and I think they’re building something special. It’s such a great opportunity for me to come in and try to do my best to help us as much as possible. I’m just really excited to join this, this young group of talented players.

Kurashev, on if he thinks he’ll get a lot of minutes in San Jose:

Yeah, of course, it’s always the goal to play as much as possible, and to gain the trust from the coaches and everything like that. Of course, it’s a goal for me to play a lot and to find my game again. I think it’s a good opportunity, and I’m going to be ready to push for [the] best role I can get.

Kurashev, on what went wrong during the 2024-25 season:

It was a lot of factors, of course. I was dealing with some stuff last summer that kind of set me back a little bit, physically. So it wasn’t as easy to do my normal summer training and stuff like that. So it was kind of hard when you’re kind of behind from the start of the season, started not so good, and then it kind of just snowballed. Never really climbed out of that hole. I’m just happy for a new opportunity, happy for a fresh start, and I’m going to make sure I’m coming in at my best.

Kurashev, on what went right during his breakout season:

I was just doing a lot of the small things. Winning a lot of the battles, I was helping out, creating offense, I was also playing a lot of minutes, and had some power play time as well. Everything was clicking, and I was able to really show myself. It was definitely a good year for me, but also [there were] just a lot of things I learned from that and that I can take with me.

Kurashev, on his versatility:

I think that’s something about being a pro hockey player: you have to be ready to play whatever role the coach gives you. If it’s on the first two lines, if it’s center, wing, it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to be ready for everything. I’m going to be ready to play with whoever in whatever role. I think it’s just normal, especially in NHL. There are so many changes every day, so you’ve got to be able to adjust and to play every position, every role. That’s something that I can bring because that’s how it’s been for five years.

Kurashev, on his motivation heading into the season:

I’m so, so motivated. You know, it’s a fresh start. I get to meet a lot of new people. Get to see a new place, and I’m really motivated to show everyone what I can do, keep playing, and to keep getting opportunities to play. It’s going to be an important season for me. It’s a lot of excitement, a lot of motivation, for sure.

Kurashev, on having Macklin Celebrini as his new teammate:

[I’m] really excited. Of course, watching all the highlights and watching him at the Worlds as well. He’s also a really exciting young player, and he has already proved what he can do at this level. Also, I’ve heard good things about him as a human. I can’t wait to meet him and to see kind of how he goes about his day at the rink, and stuff like that. I have high expectations, just like everyone, and I know he can also handle it well, and he’s been doing really well.

Watch the full interview here