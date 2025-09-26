Pre-Season Preview/Lines #2: Sharks Talk Heritage 2.0 Jerseys, Orlov Shares ‘Funny’ Convo With Ovechkin

Ryan Reaves sees Owen Nolan.

That’s the San Jose Sharks alumni that Reaves, 38, associates with the newly-announced Heritage 2.0 jerseys that he’ll wear this season, in honor of the franchise’s 35th anniversary.

What do other Sharks think of the throwbacks?

“When I was playing like NHL or whatever on video games, and you get to choose the jerseys, they’re obviously one of the cooler jerseys,” Tyler Toffoli, 33, said.

Dmitry Orlov, 34, had a similar experience. The Novokuznetsk native recalled exposure to that era of San Jose Sharks hockey through Playstation and video cassette highlights.

“The Sharks, one of the best logos in the NHL,” the Siberian defensemen said.

Orlov mentioned a famous San Jose Sharks fan who would probably be pumped to wear these Nolan-era beauties.

Orlov skated with all-time leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin on the Washington Capitals for over a decade.

“Just this summer, [Alex and I talked], it’s kind of funny,” Orlov said. “His favorite [childhood] team, the Sharks, and right now, I’m signed to a deal with them.”

Nolan, naturally, was Ovechkin’s favorite player growing up.

“I’m excited to wear them,” Toffoli said.

#SJSharks will wear 35th anniversary Heritage 2.0 jerseys just 4 times: 🦈Oct. 30 vs. New Jersey Devils

🦈Nov. 20 vs. Los Angeles Kings

🦈Dec. 3 vs. Washington Capitals

🦈Mar. 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets https://t.co/ihj5pfTTiT — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 26, 2025

San Jose Sharks (1-0-0)

Looks like Lund and Furlong will be scratched, they're not on the ice. So Misa, Musty, Dickinson, Chernyshov, Bystedt, Cardwell & Wetsch among the youngsters who will get a look tonight:

Vegas Golden Knights (1-2-0)

