Sharks To Debut Heritage 2.0 Jerseys for 35th Anniversary

The San Jose Sharks are unveiling new jerseys.

In honor of their 35th anniversary, the Sharks are donning Heritage 2.0 jerseys.

These uniforms are a recreation of the San Jose Sharks’ second generation “Nike” jersey, worn from 1998 to 2007.

The Sharks will wear their Heritage 2.0 uniforms four times this season. These will be Alumni Games that feature appearances from classic Sharks:

Thursday, Oct. 30 vs. New Jersey Devils – Jeff Friesen, Kyle McLaren, and Mark Smith

Thursday, Nov. 20 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Joe Thornton Hall of Fame Celebration Game

Wednesday, Dec. 3 vs. Washington Capitals – Patrick Marleau, Evgeni Nabokov, Mike Ricci

Sunday, March 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – Scott Hannan, Owen Nolan, Scott Thornton

SAP Center will also feature a new center ice design with 35 gill marks, one for every San Jose Sharks’ season.

“We have a rich history of game-changing players and trendsetting jerseys,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Doug Bentz, in a San Jose Sharks’ press release. “While we continue to see growth in new fans attracted by our young core and community engagement, it’s important to connect the foundation of our past with our bright future. Heritage 2.0 isn’t just a jersey, it’s a symbol of the era that made us who we are, on and off the ice.”