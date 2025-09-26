Hockey History
Sharks To Debut Heritage 2.0 Jerseys for 35th Anniversary
The San Jose Sharks are unveiling new jerseys.
In honor of their 35th anniversary, the Sharks are donning Heritage 2.0 jerseys.
These uniforms are a recreation of the San Jose Sharks’ second generation “Nike” jersey, worn from 1998 to 2007.
The Sharks will wear their Heritage 2.0 uniforms four times this season. These will be Alumni Games that feature appearances from classic Sharks:
Thursday, Oct. 30 vs. New Jersey Devils – Jeff Friesen, Kyle McLaren, and Mark Smith
Thursday, Nov. 20 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Joe Thornton Hall of Fame Celebration Game
Wednesday, Dec. 3 vs. Washington Capitals – Patrick Marleau, Evgeni Nabokov, Mike Ricci
Sunday, March 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – Scott Hannan, Owen Nolan, Scott Thornton
SAP Center will also feature a new center ice design with 35 gill marks, one for every San Jose Sharks’ season.
“We have a rich history of game-changing players and trendsetting jerseys,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Doug Bentz, in a San Jose Sharks’ press release. “While we continue to see growth in new fans attracted by our young core and community engagement, it’s important to connect the foundation of our past with our bright future. Heritage 2.0 isn’t just a jersey, it’s a symbol of the era that made us who we are, on and off the ice.”
The iconic jersey is back and better than ever. pic.twitter.com/sP8Z5tk9gt
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 26, 2025
These remind me of Nolan on the cover of NHL 2001. Also I think Thornton’s debut!
Fuck. Yea. Best Sharks jersey ever. Grey has to be silver though.
These are so hideous. Four more games to put up for sale!
Don’t go to the game because you hate the jersey… there’s a dedicated fan
I’m absolutely not a dedicated fan. The San Jose Sharks are a private enterprise, tasked with providing excellent service to me, or they don’t get money from me. People being devoted to these businesses that don’t know they exist, or care, are the irrational ones.
I bet you are a ton of fun to hang out with…
Wennberg pulls it off, you will be fine
To be honest, Wennberg could pull off any outfit. Dude is one of the most attractive players in the league!
It also occurs to me that this is *literally* the jersey your hero, Pat Falloon, wore when he was a Shark
It most certainly was not. The inaugurals were sweet.
Why am I not surprised…🤣