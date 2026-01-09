It’s Official: Misa Staying With Sharks for Rest of Year

Michael Misa is staying in the NHL.

Misa, back at San Jose Sharks practice on Friday for the first time since his stint at World Juniors, shared the news with local media.

San Jose Hockey Now reported this Michael Misa news on Wednesday. Misa said that he got official word on Thursday.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said that Misa will be an option to play this weekend against the Dallas Stars or Vegas Golden Knights. Warsofsky did not rule out Misa playing some wing this year, but noted that the focus is on Misa playing his center position right now.

Misa has one goal and three points in seven NHL games this season. His last appearance with the Sharks was on Nov. 1. Since then, he went through a right ankle injury, played two conditioning loan contests with the San Jose Barracuda in mid-December, then just endured a grueling 7-games-in-11-days stretch for Team Canada at the WJCs.

There are, of course, roster and contract implications with this news, which we’ll get to later.

But for Misa, it’s been a season of stops and starts for the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick, and he’s certainly happy to know now where he’s going to be for the rest of this season.