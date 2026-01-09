San Jose Sharks
It’s Official: Misa Staying With Sharks for Rest of Year
Michael Misa is staying in the NHL.
Misa, back at San Jose Sharks practice on Friday for the first time since his stint at World Juniors, shared the news with local media.
San Jose Hockey Now reported this Michael Misa news on Wednesday. Misa said that he got official word on Thursday.
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said that Misa will be an option to play this weekend against the Dallas Stars or Vegas Golden Knights. Warsofsky did not rule out Misa playing some wing this year, but noted that the focus is on Misa playing his center position right now.
Misa has one goal and three points in seven NHL games this season. His last appearance with the Sharks was on Nov. 1. Since then, he went through a right ankle injury, played two conditioning loan contests with the San Jose Barracuda in mid-December, then just endured a grueling 7-games-in-11-days stretch for Team Canada at the WJCs.
There are, of course, roster and contract implications with this news, which we’ll get to later.
But for Misa, it’s been a season of stops and starts for the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick, and he’s certainly happy to know now where he’s going to be for the rest of this season.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Sheng, can you talk us through the process of how you gathered details for this story? Were you aware of the OHL trade and roster deadline being a possible factor in the team’s decision? It’s so amusing to me because I was reading hockey news in the LA Kings pre-game link about all the injuries the Kings had, so I went to their site and read about their lineup and saw a link about something like, “Kings prospects get traded ahead of OHL trade deadline.” That sent the hairs on my neck to tingling because we had been talking as… Read more »
Also, this is the first time I’ve heard a kid say, “Work my bag off.” I’m not sure I want to know what body part he is referring to there, but if it’s where my mind went, then this is one of more awesome things I will hear this week.
Hahaaa that sounds like an accidental phrasing, like when someone butchers a common phrase and accidentally creates a gem
I have heard the term “bag skate” for an intentionally exhausting hockey practice.
The bag there is in reference to having to throw up in a bag because you skate so much. At least that’s how I learned it back in the day.
its definitely a ball bag reference. I’ve heard that for at least 20+ years.
The first time you’ve heard that..? It’s a synonym for working your balls off.
I gotta start telling people we got an insider here on the blog! 😂 I forget which commenter (maybe jrauh or jerzy?) it is that claims to have an insider, but they’re full of shit! Unless their insider is just Sheng’s articles 😂
My insider is Sheng!
Wasn’t me; I’m learning tons from all the regular posters.
It’s jerzy and yeah he’s full of shit.
The Sharks need to identify the right mentor for Misa.
Life’s been bumpy for him this season and the right mentor gets him thru in a way which helps him grow,
I have no idea who that person is. Might be a current player, but maybe not. Might be someone within the Sharks org, but maybe not.
It could be Mike Ricci. It could be Dan Boyle. It could be Rick Celebrini. It could be Brandi Chastain.
I don’t know who, but I’m sure that person exists.
Is he still living with the Toffoli’s?
Yeah, it seems like they’ve really taken him in (literally, of course, living with them, but also just having him there and making him feel comfortable). I thought it was great hearing him talk here (one day he’ll get “whirlwind” down!). He seemed more relaxed than ever, and overall just seems like a down-to-earth kid with his head screwed on right (if you listen to the very end, after the reporters thank him, he thanks them back). No doubt he’ll have more challenges to face this year, but I have pretty strong faith that this organization is quite aware nowadays… Read more »
Agree with all that. I think the reason they keep guys like him and Dicky up is because of their maturity level. The staff knows they’ll be coachable and work hard.
I nominate Logan Coture. I think he’s been through a lot, and there’s similarities with Jumbo/Macklin being the big star
Great choice IMO. Not my favorite shark but a consummate pro. Maybe the clutch thing is something he can learn from Cooch.
With Misa two way game, this is a solid choice. Couture was probably the best two way forward for Sharks, offense and shutting down top players, PK, PP and raised game. Maybe not the superstar, I never equate him as that, but not a guy I would want to play against. If Misa could emulate that consummate 2C, watch out.
When they signed Skinner I said Misa was competing for that roster spot, half way through the season and with Smith coming back who would you take out of the roster? Him Gaudette and Graf would make a decent third line to shelter him a bit.
Skinner has these moments, like last game where he looked pretty good, but he just struggles to sustain it. I like your idea of a third line for Misa to play on. Some skill, some dawg—just what he needs to hone his trade and perform at the same time. If Skinner’s the odd man out…oh well.
If you’re using Wenny as a matchup I think you have to keep Graf with him. Skinner and Toff would be good IMO because you’ll be looking to give him O zone starts and maybe manage his minutes.
I do like Cherny on Mack’s wing I think it is a good fit. But based on this year, when we are short one more Cherny type right now, and given Smith/Mack/Eklund synergy that shows up, perhaps reconnect Misa/Cherny. That keeps wenny hard matching line together, allows maybe a Misa/Cherny/ Kurshev (or Gaudette— like to see him on 4th line though giving Reaves/goodrow some breaks cuz they look tired on B2B). That would really give Misa match ups should be-able to exploit or find NHL comfort with. suppose could go smith cherny mack with Misa Eklund Kurashev to and have… Read more »
Wouldn’t be surprised at all if he gets more ice time and responsibility, quickly. Hoping the predictable rough patch is behind him. Time to see what the kid has and let him shine. There’s gonna be pressure and the good kind…playoffs at stake!
I would be wary of giving him too much too quickly. He’s played 16 games all season so far. 7 against other kids. Now he stepping into an NHL playoff race. That’s a big leap. It’s not like he tore up WJCs. I would give him little bites for a little while.
We’re gonna find out soon enough, though I suspect you’re correct. I’d sure love to see it though!
With Dellandrea out until at least Olympic break, he should get a shot. Less concerned about big min. Just want to see him get a consistent run. Can always double shift Mack or Wenny, to temper situations, to slowly bring him along. I thought he was really sound at world juniors, in his game. It looked most mature really, which could be why got some heat, usually they wheel and deal a little more in juniors- and he did not do a-lot of that, which was the knock. So what brings criticism in world juniors, is needed at NHL and… Read more »