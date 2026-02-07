Misa Shares Celebrini’s Advice, Where He’s Gotten Better (+)

From one top pick to another, Macklin Celebrini has been impressed with Michael Misa as of late.

Misa has now played 11 games with the San Jose Sharks since his November ankle injury and coming back from the World Juniors in early January, notching one goal and five points. He has two goals and eight points in 18 games this season.

To the eye, Misa looks faster.

Misa agreed: “Coming back from the injury, just had to get going again. I feel a lot better.”

Since his return, the 2025 No. 2 pick’s speed has also stood out to the 2024 No. 1 pick.