How Does Celebrini Deal With Skyrocketing Buzz? Sharks Teammates Share Insight

Published

4 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Derek Bahn

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The noise around Macklin Celebrini is getting louder … but he’s playing better.

Last year, there was plenty of buzz around the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 No. 1 pick and his Calder Trophy-worthy rookie campaign.

But this season, the hype around the 19-year-old has reached another level, between his Hart Trophy-caliber turn, so far, and his inclusion onto Team Canada for the 2026 Olympics.

“He’s done a really good job of not letting all the outside noise affect his game,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

“Media and outside noise, you’ve just got to do your best,” Will Smith said. “He obviously does a great job with it.”

So how does the teenager do it?

Celebrini spoke to that last month, surrounded by a throng of reporters, in the hockey capital of the world, Toronto. San Jose Hockey Now also spoke with some of his closer friends on the San Jose Sharks, including Will Smith, Ty Dellandrea, and Vincent Iorio.

“He flushes it,” 25-year-old Dellandrea said. “Way better than most young guys, and I did.”

Read the Full Story at NBC Sports Bay Area

3 Comments
BurnsiesBeard

At 19 I was getting drunk with my friends and working a forklift in a warehouse. It’s crazy to see the discipline Macklin has especially when I compare it to my idiot years. He’s really one of a kind.

1
Reply
Al Golagnic

Please, Ty Dellandrea, tell us more about how you dealt with the sort of talk there is around Celebrini.

0
Reply
kads

He was a first round pick with some hype and so he’s probably talking more about how difficult it is to put bad days behind you

1
Reply

