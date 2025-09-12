How’s Misa Impressing at Sharks’ Captain’s Skates? (+)

Michael Misa has already made an impression at the San Jose Sharks’ Captain Skates.

Just ask Collin Graf, who’s been in San Jose for about three weeks. Graf says the 2025 No. 2 pick, who’s just signed his ELC, has been in town for about two weeks.

“I’ve gotten to know him a good amount. He’s a great guy. He’s super-skilled out there. Definitely an electric guy to watch on the ice,” Graf said on Wednesday.

So what stands out about the San Jose Sharks’ super-prospect?

“His shot is, for sure, a weapon. He’s beat goalies [here],” Graf said.

The San Jose Sharks organization’s full complement of pro goaltenders, Yaroslav Askarov, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jakub Skarek, and Gabriel Carriere, have all been in town for a while.

Graf compared Misa to Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith: “Just his overall ability to make plays. You think about Mack and Smitty, how they’re young, but they make a lot of plays out there, doesn’t really bother them, stuff like that. I think he’s sort of got that same thing.”

(Look for right-hander Misa, No. 77, in teal)

San Jose Barracuda coach John McCarthy agreed that the 18-year-old’s playmaking ability stands out.

“I think he sees the ice well, knows where people are, can make plays through tight triangles and tight areas,” McCarthy said. “That’s a very transferable skill to the NHL.”

Admittedly, Captain’s Skates aren’t physical, which could the 6-foot-1, 182-pound forward’s biggest challenge, in his quest to jump from the CHL to the NHL.

But his Misa’s high-end hockey sense should serve him well as a teenager in a man’s league.

To a man, all of Misa’s CHL rivals in camp, Sam Dickinson, Quentin Musty, and Kasper Halttunen are happy that the Saginaw Spirit offensive wizard is, pen to paper, officially on their side in the San Jose Sharks organization.

“Just really happy for him. Definitely a good thing to happen for him and the organization. So just looking forward to what’s next for him,” Dickinson said of his long-time friend.

It’s likely the same thing as what’s next for Dickinson, San Jose’s top defensive prospect, an extended NHL audition.

Both Misa and Dickinson are eligible to return to the CHL, and if they play in less than 10 NHL games, their contracts will slide i.e. officially begin next season.

Of course, Misa’s only interest is the best league in the world.

“In terms of offense and playmaking, I’m there, and I feel like my skill and playmaking ability has always been there,” Michael Misa said about Captain’s Skates.

Let’s see if Misa’s shot and playmaking translate immediately to the NHL.

“It’s going to be reliable on the puck defensively because coach needs to be able to trust me in the D-zone,” he said. “I think that’s going to be the biggest thing.”