Misa on How To Stick With Sharks, Hoping To Live With Toffoli, NCAA

What took so long for Michael Misa to sign his ELC?

“Couldn’t tell you, just the way it worked out,” the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick said, after officially signing his ELC this morning. “But super happy to be here, and by a great organization, so I am happy it worked out, and I’m excited to get started here.”

Misa spoke on the timeline of signing his ELC, if he had any interest in playing in the NCAA, what he has to do to stick in the NHL, and possibly living with Tyler Toffoli.

Misa, on sharing the moment with his family:

I knew it was going to happen this morning. I know my texts are probably pretty crazy. I haven’t really checked anything, so probably going to call my parents later, my brother just say what’s up to them, and then I can take them out for a nice dinner [later].

They knew was it going to happen. But just saying I haven’t really talked to anyone today about it, so I’ll probably give them a call later.

Misa, on if now he can focus on hockey:

For me, it’s always been about the hockey. The business part’s between the GM and my agent and stuff. I was obviously involved, but not too crazy involved. I’ve been focusing on the hockey, and they took care of that, so I’m glad it worked out.

Misa, on if he ever had any interest in playing in the NCAA:

No, not really. No. It was always NHL, signing and trying to make the team. That was my goal. So happy it’s a done deal now.

Misa, on if he considered signing his ELC next March, because it would be financially lucrative:

It was always going to be before main camp.

Misa, on what he’s been concentrating on, so he can break camp with the San Jose Sharks:

Basically the whole month of August I was training with pro players in Muskoka [Hockey], getting a taste of that next level a bit, and their daily habits, what they do day in and day out. For me, it’s just trying to learn stuff from their games and incorporate it to mine, get a little bit stronger. The puck battles, the strength of the next level, obviously, it’s a lot tougher, so just getting used to that. Day by day, I’ve been getting more comfortable. So it’s going good.

The skates were run by Sam Gagner…There was a number of NHL players out there, John Tavares, Brandon Montour, Taylor Hall, the list goes on. There was a good group. So I was glad I was able to go there and train with them.

Misa, on how long he’s been participating in San Jose Sharks’ Captain’s Skates:

I’ve been here for two weeks. So this is now going into my third week.

I feel good. Each day I’ve been getting more comfortable. And just skating with them every day for the last two weeks. It just pushes you to be your best self every time you’re on the ice, and I’ve been feeling good out there.

Misa, on going to a San Francisco Giants game with Tyler Toffoli:

He’s great. He’s obviously a leader on this team. For me, just looking up to him, what he’s done throughout his career, and asking him for advice, and being able to stay with him for a couple weeks there. It’s been great just learning and always talking to him about stuff.

Misa, on if plan is to live with the Toffolis all year:

Yeah, I hope so. That’d be great. So I got to talk to him about that, but probably, yeah.

Misa, on the biggest thing that he has to do to stick with the San Jose Sharks:

I think just being defensively reliable as well. In terms of offense and playmaking, I’m there, and I feel like my skill and playmaking ability has always been there. It’s going to be reliable on the puck defensively because coach needs to be able to trust me in the D-zone. I think that’s going to be the biggest thing.