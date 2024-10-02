San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Injury: ‘Nothing serious at all’
Macklin Celebrini was not at practice, the day after he left the San Jose Sharks’ preseason game against Utah Hockey Club.
The San Jose Sharks went ahead and labeled Celebrini as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
This corresponds with what Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News reported earlier in the morning, “From what I understand, Celebrini’s injury isn’t too concerning. But [no] timeline for a return to practice at this stage.”
Another source confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now: “Nothing serious at all.”
That’s fantastic news, after Macklin Celebrini left the game after crashing hard into the boards in the second period on Tuesday night.
All that said, no one has offered a timeline on Celebrini’s return yet, so we’ll see if opening night on Oct. 10 is in question or not. “Day-to-day”, as we know, is very flexibly used.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, after Wednesday’s practice, that he’s not ruling out Celebrini for the rest of the preseason, but also, not guaranteeing his return for opening night.
“He’s been through a lot, right? He’s [done] the rookie tournament, the travel. He’s been bouncing around media stuff this summer,” Warsofsky said. “I’d say it’s more wear and tear and more precautionary than anything, just day-by-day.”
Warsofsky said being cautious with Celebrini is also related to his early departure from practice last week with a lower-body injury, which he termed “nagging”.
Sigh. Sheng, can you please go easy on the hyperbole: “That’s fantastic news”. Injury reports typically don’t state much other than a general idea
on a player’s body where the injury is located. We really have no idea. A simple “this is seemingly good news” would suffice. This type of “reporting” is sophomoric in nature.
LOL let’s take a poll of fans, after seeing the injury, the collision into the boards, and Warsofsky’s non-update last night, would you term this news “Fantastic” or “Seemingly good”…especially when it’s corroborated through three sources (Sharks/Mercury News/SJHN).
Fantastic.
It seemed it was not a very hard hit to the boards. Not feeling confident, two games two lower body injuries. Maybe he needed another season in college to get stronger because it will not be getting easier
Fantastic
One more vote here for fantastic.
Fucking fantastic.
You’re an idiot.
And I would be confident that the closest you have come to the ice is watching tv or maybe, if your mother took you, to the tank ice surface. A player knows how to lessen the hit to the boards especially with that much time before he hit. I did
You do realize my “idiot” comment wasn’t directed at you right? 🤨 FFS, Read the “reply to” thing on each comment…. But yeah, your comment was dumb AF too. 🤣
I’ve been playing ice hockey for 30+ years. Have had 10+ surgeries, played with and against ex and current (at the time) NHL players. Still play in gold level skates when healthy. So yeah, I know a lot about going into the boards. 😘 It’s ice and you can’t always control your impact especially at that speed.
I think I speak for most on here: I’m starting to get really tired of seeing your comments
Good. Then they’re having the intended effect on the appropriate people.
You’ve become the bully in the room.
Like I said… 😛
If the appropriate people are other Sharks fans you’ve never met, and the intended effect is making us all think you’re a total doink, then mission accomplished.
Ah, so you think you’re speaking for everyone else? lol! Ok buddy. I’m reading the room. Apparently more agree with me then you choose to believe. 😀
To be clear, a douche attacks Sheng, Dale can’t decipher the reply to headers and attacks me and now you’re coming to Dale & Jim’s rescue? Well, bless your heart. 😀
Sigh. Jim, can you please go easy on the hyperbole. “This type of ‘reporting’ is sophomoric in nature”. Multiple of Sheng’s sources confirmed it wasn’t too concerning and in fact one said it was nothing serious at all. This information is beyond the typical vague injury report which is the only part you seemed to pay attention to. Summed up, I think that it definitely qualifies as “fantastic news.”
And considering what happened to David Reinbacher, we were all worried Macklin had suffered a similar injury. So yes, fantastic news.
I actually thought it was upper body from initial reaction. Maybe his hand or face. His legs didn’t look distressed going into the boards
This is coming from someone who played competitive hockey for 25 years, so this is just my opinion, and please take it with a grain of salt. I have slammed into the boards eerily similar to how Celebrini hit, and to me, it looks like he slammed his hip bone into the boards. It likely is going to leave a giant black and blue bruise the size of a softball or larger, but it doesn’t sound like anything was fractured or any other serious injury occured. Otherwise we would have heard about it being longer term. Fingers crossed that’s more… Read more »
I’ve also slammed into the boards like that many times. Once broke my hand, another was a rotator cuff injury. Very happy he suffered neither.
I thought the same until I watched it frame by frame. Right as he gets to the boards he puts his skate out and it looks like he might jam his toe in first. Who knows what that might cause.
Celebrini is going to go into walls a lot. Part of life in the NHL. He needs to learn how to protect himself.
That was a pretty routine trip, and he wasn’t close to the wall when he went down. There was time to minimize the possible damage. Instead, it looked like he tried to get up and that made the collision more awkward.
Every time Celebrini gets banged into the boards or goes down hard onto the ice, we are going to be be holding our breath. That’s just how it’s going to be this season.
for the next decade