Celebrini Injury: ‘Nothing serious at all’

Macklin Celebrini was not at practice, the day after he left the San Jose Sharks’ preseason game against Utah Hockey Club.

The San Jose Sharks went ahead and labeled Celebrini as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

This corresponds with what Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News reported earlier in the morning, “From what I understand, Celebrini’s injury isn’t too concerning. But [no] timeline for a return to practice at this stage.”

Another source confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now: “Nothing serious at all.”

That’s fantastic news, after Macklin Celebrini left the game after crashing hard into the boards in the second period on Tuesday night.

All that said, no one has offered a timeline on Celebrini’s return yet, so we’ll see if opening night on Oct. 10 is in question or not. “Day-to-day”, as we know, is very flexibly used.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, after Wednesday’s practice, that he’s not ruling out Celebrini for the rest of the preseason, but also, not guaranteeing his return for opening night.

“He’s been through a lot, right? He’s [done] the rookie tournament, the travel. He’s been bouncing around media stuff this summer,” Warsofsky said. “I’d say it’s more wear and tear and more precautionary than anything, just day-by-day.”

Warsofsky said being cautious with Celebrini is also related to his early departure from practice last week with a lower-body injury, which he termed “nagging”.