Eyewitness Accounts: Rangers Bus Hits Celebrini’s Car?

A bus, believed to be the New York Rangers’ team bus, backed into Macklin Celebrini’s parked car on Saturday night.

Both teams were leaving the SAP Center loading docks after the San Jose Sharks’ 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with three eyewitnesses, who saw or were around the incident at the time.

The San Jose Sharks star rookie was not in the car at the time, and no one was hurt.

“We were watching the white [charter] bus, empty [with] no players, back up through the gates. A few of us commented that it was getting close to the [Sharks’] cars,” Ashley Frame said. “Then we heard it make contact with Macklin’s car.”

Frame’s photograph shows some damage under Celebrini’s right front headlight.

“Looked like just some scrapes on both vehicles to me,” Alli of San Jose said.

Celebrini approached his Range Rover after the incident.

“He looked sort of frustrated but not like extremely mad,” Alex of San Jose said. “He drove off after.”

Celebrini wasn’t the only San Jose Sharks player to have a close call with the bus.

“Henry Thrun started to drive out and was waving to those of us standing there. The bus was backing towards him and people started to yell to Henry to back up,” Frame said. “He had to back up and navigate around the bus to leave.”

Fortunately, Thrun’s car wasn’t struck.

Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks were headed to the airport, flying to Los Angeles for their Sunday night match-up at the Los Angeles Kings.

“Eventually, a different bus drove out of the arena with the [Rangers],” Frame reported.

The San Jose Sharks declined to comment on the incident.

SJHN has also reached out to the Rangers.