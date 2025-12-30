SJHN Daily: Friedman Says Sharks Interested in Sherwood, Celebrini’s Olympic Fate Revealed Wednesday Morning

Macklin Celebrini only has to wait two more days to find out if he’s made the Olympics at 19 years old.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced that it will reveal the men’s hockey roster on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 9 a.m. PT.

Celebrini and other young phenoms Matthew Schaefer and Connor Bedard, are among those potentially on the bubble of Hockey Canada’s plans for Milano Cortina, while Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid are all veteran locks.

Through 39 games played in his sophomore season, the San Jose Sharks superstar has 21 goals and 60 points (and counting), placing him third in the NHL points race, behind McDavid (68) and MacKinnon (64).

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Vincent Iorio was excited about his hometown debut.

Zeev Buium on chirping Macklin Celebrini and their friendship.

Igor Chernyshov scored his first NHL goal.

The San Jose Sharks showed maturity against the Vancouver Canucks.

Linus Karlsson feels extra motivation playing against the Sharks who drafted him.

Happy holidays from Dan, Z, Keegan & me!#SJSharks faceoff consultant Zenon Konopka talks Celebrini & Dellandrea! What's Chernyshov's ceiling? Realistic path for Sharks to make playoffs?@sjhockeynowpod is sponsored by @BringHockeyBack! Watch here: https://t.co/xr8lQfwGXT — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 25, 2025

Other Sharks News…

Michael Misa is glad to be healthy, but wants to shoot more at World Juniors.

Brodie Brazil spoke with Cat Toffoli about a new “Toffoli Time” Pilsner.

“I think they’ve had some interest in [Kiefer] Sherwood,” Elliotte Friedman said at about the 16:50 mark of this interview on the FAN.

A team Canada executive talks Macklin Celebrini and the Olympics.

The Sharks are a rebuild example for the Vancouver Canucks.

Former #SJSharks / #SJBarracuda player. Reigning MVP of the AHL now in the KHL https://t.co/mko9rK1UNA — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) December 28, 2025

Around the NHL…

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded draft picks for Columbus Blue Jackets’ Yegor Chinakhov.

Cole Eiserman was by friend and college teammate Cole Hutson’s side during a scary injury at World Juniors.

Matthew Tkachuk returned to Florida Panthers’ practice.

Pyotr Kochetkov likely done for the season for the Carolina Hurricanes.

New York Islanders’ Mathew Barzal was fined $5,000 for his slash response to a hit on Matthew Schaefer.

Connor Bedard joined practice briefly for the first time since his injury on Dec. 12.

In a Lane of his own 🙂‍↕️ Lane Hutson is finishing out the 2025 calendar year with a new @CanadiensMTL franchise record. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ojrXz2hjJi — NHL (@NHL) December 29, 2025