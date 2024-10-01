Celebrini Leaves Game With Lower-Body Injury

San Jose Sharks fans are holding their collective breath.

Macklin Celebrini crashed into the boards hard in the second period of the San Jose Sharks’ preseason game against the Utah Hockey Club.

Macklin Celebrini with a great chance and then goes hard into the boards. He gets up and seems ok. pic.twitter.com/UrFreUbF4q — JD Young (@MyFryHole) October 2, 2024

It took him a second to get up after the Kevin Stenlund trip, but he finished his shift. He got out for another shift, on the power play. That shift ended at 9:42 of the middle frame, but then, Celebrini missed the rest of the period.

Celebrini did not come out for the third period.

The Sharks confirmed, before the beginning of the final frame, that Celebrini suffered a lower-body injury.

Hopefully, the San Jose Sharks are just being cautious with the 2024 first-overall pick. It is a good sign, if he got hurt on the Stenlund trip, that he did finish his shift and take another.

More on this developing story after the game…