Celebrini Talks Halloween Costume, Draymond Green Wearing His Jersey & More

Macklin Celebrini was in a great mood today.

That’s no surprise: Celebrini will be in the San Jose Sharks’ line-up for the first time since opening night on Tuesday, his first game in almost a month.

Celebrini answered a wide range of questions after morning skate — why Oktoberfest Halloween costumes with Will Smith? What’s it like to live with Joe Thornton? What’s he think of Draymond Green wearing his jersey during Golden State Warriors’ post-game media last night? — with a big smile.

Sharks Halloween Party 2024: Who Had the Best Costume? https://t.co/SNaeSyOgmG — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 5, 2024

Celebrini, on why Oktoberfest costumes with Will Smith:

We didn’t have a costume. So we went to the store and we found it and we were like, this will be cool.

Celebrini, on the viral picture of he and Smith with Alex and Felicia Wennberg’s baby:

She was so cute. We were kind of surprised she was there.

Celebrini, on living with San Jose Sharks legend Joe Thornton:

It’s been awesome. They’ve been so good to me. The family is amazing. Me and River, his boy. It’s been awesome hanging out.

Celebrini, on if Thornton had any advice for how to recover from his hip injury:

I mean, we’ve talked a bunch. We were obviously watching the games together and just hanging out. There wasn’t any advice, but gave me a couple pointers, for sure.

Celebrini, on if he’s spending much time at Patrick Marleau’s place:

Not so much recently, but I have spent a bunch of time there.

Celebrini, on if it’s important to take that first hit to make sure his hip is okay:

I don’t really want to get hit. (laughs)

I mean, I try to stay away from contact as much as possible. I don’t really want to get hit. But that’s part of the process, this whole return to play. I’ve taken contact, I’ve taken some cross-checks, some of that physicality to make sure I’m ready. But no, I don’t want to get hit. (laughs)

Celebrini, on if he’s concerned other teams will target his hip:

I can’t really control what they think or what they’re gonna do. I’ve taken the time to best prepare myself for coming back and make sure I’m as healthy as possible and ready to go.

It's a Bay Area thing. 🤝@warriors' Draymond Green wore a Macklin Celebrini jersey during his postgame presser last night! (via @KNBR) pic.twitter.com/02Q1q0t0B1 — NHL (@NHL) November 5, 2024

Celebrini, on if he saw Draymond Green wear his jersey last night:

I did. I did. That was awesome, yeah.

Celebrini, on if Green has given him any words of encouragement during his recovery process:

I haven’t really talked to him much, but it’s super-cool to see that support. And he’s cheering on our team.

Celebrini, on how much support Green has shown him and the San Jose Sharks, from an opening night tweet from SAP Center to last night:

(laughs) He’s a super-fan, eh?