San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Re-Sign Sherwood
Kiefer Sherwood isn’t going anywhere.
As first reported by Frank Seravalli, the San Jose Sharks have locked down Sherwood with a five-year and $28.75 million contract, a $5.75 million AAV.
Sherwood's trade protections per @PuckPedia:
Full NTC in 2026-27
16-team NTC in 2027-28
13-team NTC in 2028-29
10-team NTC in 2029-30
5-team NTC in 2030-31https://t.co/xVvL17l1h2
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 4, 2026
Sherwood, 30, was a pending UFA, acquired by GM Mike Grier on Jan. 19 from the Vancouver Canucks for San Jose’s 2026 and 2027 second-round picks, and minor league defenseman Cole Clayton. At the time, the 6-foot-0 winger had 17 goals through 44 games, on pace for a career 30-goal campaign, and was second in the NHL with 210 hits. Sherwood’s previous goal-scoring high was 19 from 2024-25.
While there was a report that the San Jose Sharks were considering flipping Sherwood before the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline, they’re keeping him instead. In five games in teal, Sherwood has a goal and an assist, while piling up 28 hits, highlighted by this display of will and skill in Tueday’s 7-5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
It’s fine if they flip Sherwood, but stop the slander. What an effort. 💪 #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/c9LrUUW2Mj
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) March 4, 2026
“We are very excited to have Kiefer remain in San Jose and be part of the group that we are building,” Grier said in a team press release. “The ingredients he brings to our line-up on a nightly basis blend extremely well with the skillsets of his teammates and we look forward to his contributions in the years to come.”
Keeping Sherwood answers one San Jose Sharks’ Trade Deadline question: Ryan Reaves, Mario Ferraro, Timothy Liljegren, John Klingberg, Vincent Desharnais, and Alex Nedeljkovic are also pending UFAs.
Would have preferred a more front loaded trade protection package. Would have even gone full NTC in years 1-3 then no protection in years 4 and 5. My concern is if he falls off similar to Goodrow by years 4 and 5 that he could block a trade to a bottom feeder to get off his cap hit. I think even though he was no longer good as a player that working around a Goodrow’s NTC to get him to San Jose was probably really unpopular among Rangers players and that’s something you really shouldn’t want to do as a… Read more »
It’s not six years, and it’s not $6M – so I like it.
Don’t see a lot of guys with his playing style being effective at age 33. Or 34. Or 35.
He’ll turn 36 before this deal ends.
When people make this comment I wonder what types of players we’re talking about. Sherwood is maybe a little bit different. For one thing, he played a ton of AHL games. AHL is plenty “heavy” but not sure how he was playing and how the wear and tear was. It’s a shorter season for one.
He’s also faster and a little more skilled that some of your prototypical big bruisers. So maybe he can adjust his game in a few years and still contribute?
Every player is different. Aging is some combination of years and miles.
The Isles had that ‘hit everything’ 4th line and it aged reasonably well. One guy played ti age 36, 1 to age 35 and Cizikas is still playing at 35. But they played 4th line minutes. Sherwood has to play more than that.
He could start playing like Zach Hyman where he has more hits in the playoffs than he does in the whole regular season, too.
He’s skilled, he’s a tenacious forechecker, he’s a pretty fast skater, he’s pretty smart, he’s gonna do fine. He’s like if Collin Graf were 7 years older.
Do I wish it were $1M less AAV and 1 fewer year? Sure. Is this 2026 in the NHL? Why yes it is. Guys are gonna get a ton in free agency and he was going to get this deal from someone easily.
Its really about the term more than the AAV. 4x$6mil or 3x$7mil make more sense. If he’s still going strong, then re-sign him. If its starts going south, a trade or buyout doesn’t leave much of a hangover.
Yeah, but that really isn’t how this stuff works. The best contracts are ones where teams see something that no one else sees and then they get that out of the player and the contract is long enough that they get serious value from it. But most free agent signings are overpays. I think in this case, Grier basically paid 2 2nds for the privilege of being the team that pays a little too much for a little too long. I think he’s ok with that.
Now let’s go out and make sure those 2nds aren’t actually any good
How much money did he make himself last night??? Big game for that guy and the team. Keep it up Kiefer.
I do wonder if last might made a difference.
It shouldn’t. But who knows.
Sherwood was a good player before yesterday, but maybe GMMG wanted to see it work before he said yes to this deal.
If he plays like he did last night 2/3 of the time and scores like that 1/3 of the time, then I’ll eat crow. If he falls down and takes bad penalties like the first 3 games, I’ll be clicking that Puckpedia buyout calculator for the next 4.5 years.
I think the Sherwood from last night is the guy you’ll get most of the time. Forechecks and pressure lead to turnovers, turnovers lead to goals. A bit more time in the system and he’ll be able to do more of that.
He also won’t be afraid to stir things up — as MTL did last night — to see if it flips the game.
Possibly for a “vibes” thing to close the final gap, but I don’t think Sherwood realized his dream was to spend the rest of his career with the Sharks or that Grier suddenly saw what he had in Sherwood.
I think they just knew it was time to get ‘er done and move on from the will they won’t they stuff.
I really like how MG structured the NTC in the contract. I haven’t seen that before.
I’m confident that the Sharks will win Cup before Sherwood’s deal is over, and that’ll add to his trade-ability and appeal to a rebuilding team. He’ll be someone else’s Goodrow for the final two years. A veteran champion who plays hard.
So are you confident that they’ll win the Cup before his deal is up or that they’ll win it in the next three years?
Yes
I hope you’re right.
I’d like to attend a parade before I get to the age where I forget why I’m attending the parade.
I’m a single issue voter and that issue is Ty Dellandrea and Barclay Goodrow not being with the Sharks next season. Anything that helps crowd them out is acceptable for me.
The Sharks really do have a lot of forwards and keeping that identity line is squeezing out talent.
Musty and Bystedt probably deserve some NHL time — and they could use it. But there’s no roster spot. In part, because of Goodrow and Reaves.
Sure-would be nice if Sherwood can help us win a cup!!!
I am stoked about this. He fills that need for a fast, good motor, physical skilled forward that the Sharks have needed and Grier likes. He’s fun to watch even if he was battling the puck the first couple of games. As said elsewhere, he is looking to track the puck, ice position or an opposing player down. Now to fill in those d-man weaknesses.
Sick. I’ll take it
This contract will not age well. 4x4M would have been more that a fair deal for a 3rd line RW.
That being said, good for the player to get as much as he can while the getting is good. Cannot fault the player on this, Kiefer got close to what he wanted, this falls at the feet of GMMG.
Another side effect is that 1 less roster spot for the young wingers: Lund, Musty, Cherny, Halts, Cardwell, & probably Regenda will need to up their game to crack the roster.
I think your numbers are based on a 2023 cap
Love the player, don’t love this contract. Will be happy to be wrong about it.