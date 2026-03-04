BREAKING: Sharks Re-Sign Sherwood

Kiefer Sherwood isn’t going anywhere.

As first reported by Frank Seravalli, the San Jose Sharks have locked down Sherwood with a five-year and $28.75 million contract, a $5.75 million AAV.

Sherwood's trade protections per @PuckPedia: Full NTC in 2026-27

16-team NTC in 2027-28

13-team NTC in 2028-29

10-team NTC in 2029-30

5-team NTC in 2030-31https://t.co/xVvL17l1h2 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 4, 2026

Sherwood, 30, was a pending UFA, acquired by GM Mike Grier on Jan. 19 from the Vancouver Canucks for San Jose’s 2026 and 2027 second-round picks, and minor league defenseman Cole Clayton. At the time, the 6-foot-0 winger had 17 goals through 44 games, on pace for a career 30-goal campaign, and was second in the NHL with 210 hits. Sherwood’s previous goal-scoring high was 19 from 2024-25.

While there was a report that the San Jose Sharks were considering flipping Sherwood before the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline, they’re keeping him instead. In five games in teal, Sherwood has a goal and an assist, while piling up 28 hits, highlighted by this display of will and skill in Tueday’s 7-5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s fine if they flip Sherwood, but stop the slander. What an effort. 💪 #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/c9LrUUW2Mj — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) March 4, 2026

“We are very excited to have Kiefer remain in San Jose and be part of the group that we are building,” Grier said in a team press release. “The ingredients he brings to our line-up on a nightly basis blend extremely well with the skillsets of his teammates and we look forward to his contributions in the years to come.”

Keeping Sherwood answers one San Jose Sharks’ Trade Deadline question: Ryan Reaves, Mario Ferraro, Timothy Liljegren, John Klingberg, Vincent Desharnais, and Alex Nedeljkovic are also pending UFAs.