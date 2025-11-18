Skinner Week-to-Week, Misa Injury Update

Jeff Skinner’s injury sure looked worse.

Last Thursday, Skinner suffered an ugly-looking lower-body injury against the Calgary Flames.

Jeff Skinner’s skate goes very awkwardly into the boards, you really hope it’s not as bad as it looks. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/sEVUKv6Blo — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) November 14, 2025

“We dodged a bullet,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky admitted on Monday.

Warsofsky says that Skinner’s injury is just week-to-week, and that the veteran winger could be back on the ice in just two weeks. Warsofsky added Skinner isn’t dealing with any type of fracture either.

“Could be a little quicker, could be a little bit later, so we’ll see,” Warsofsky said. “But he’s getting better daily.”

Skinner has scored four goals and seven points in 17 games, but perhaps his best asset has been his willingness to shoot. The six-time 30-goal scorer’s 8.28 Shots Per 60 in All Situations is second to Macklin Celebrini on the San Jose Sharks.

Warsofsky also provided a Michael Misa injury update. Also labeled week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Misa is considered behind Skinner in his recovery.

We’ll see if that affects Misa’s possible inclusion on Team Canada for the 2026 World Junior Championships. Canada will hold a World Juniors training camp beginning on Dec. 12, and the actual tournament kicks off on Dec. 26.