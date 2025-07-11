Sharks Sign Jeff Skinner

The San Jose Sharks have added a pure scorer.

Jeff Skinner is joining the Sharks on a one-year, $3 million contract.

The 33-year-old left winger is a six-time 30-goal scorer, topping out at 40 in 2018-19.

Even in reduced playing time, a career-low 13:00 a night, with the Stanley Cup Final-bound Edmonton Oilers last year, Skinner still managed 16 goals.

Oilers, ranked by 5v5 goals/hour last season: 1. Leon Draisaitl 1.17

2. Zach Hyman 1.06

3. Jeff Skinner 1.01 One of these guys is presumably available to 32 teams at a modest cap hit… — Jonathan Willis (@JonathanWillis) July 4, 2025

So there’s no doubt that the 5-foot-11 left-handed sniper can still fill the net.

Skinner should see a lot more opportunity with the cellar-dwelling San Jose Sharks. GM Mike Grier was open about wanting to add a top-nine winger to the team last week, so perhaps Skinner will fit the bill.

Last week, a source told San Jose Hockey Now that the San Jose Sharks passed on Skinner in free agency. But things fluctuate in the market, and perhaps Skinner’s ask changed or the Sharks circled back.

The 2011 Calder Trophy winner has racked up 373 goals over a 15-year career with the Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, and Oilers.