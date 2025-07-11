San Jose Sharks
Sharks Sign Jeff Skinner
The San Jose Sharks have added a pure scorer.
Jeff Skinner is joining the Sharks on a one-year, $3 million contract.
The 33-year-old left winger is a six-time 30-goal scorer, topping out at 40 in 2018-19.
Even in reduced playing time, a career-low 13:00 a night, with the Stanley Cup Final-bound Edmonton Oilers last year, Skinner still managed 16 goals.
So there’s no doubt that the 5-foot-11 left-handed sniper can still fill the net.
Skinner should see a lot more opportunity with the cellar-dwelling San Jose Sharks. GM Mike Grier was open about wanting to add a top-nine winger to the team last week, so perhaps Skinner will fit the bill.
Last week, a source told San Jose Hockey Now that the San Jose Sharks passed on Skinner in free agency. But things fluctuate in the market, and perhaps Skinner’s ask changed or the Sharks circled back.
The 2011 Calder Trophy winner has racked up 373 goals over a 15-year career with the Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, and Oilers.
Have to imagine that will pretty much do it for major additions. Not my ideal add, mostly just because of his size, but Skinner has a lot of talent and will score goals. The Sharks couldn’t go into next season with a second line that featured Will Smith between Kurashev and Graf, and now they don’t have to. In general, Grier has done a really good job of checking items off the shopping list without giving up any significant assets or term. And this team should still be a lot better next year than it was last. An ideal outcome… Read more »
Things out this offseason: the 3rd to acquire Nejdelkovic and Thrun to get Reaves. Is that it?
That’s all I can think of. Pretty tidy business, given the sheer number of additions.
I was in favor of just getting UFAs to fill holes since those just cost money, so I like that part, but overall I thought the team would be able to get a little more impact for more money, but those options really weren’t on the table. Overall I think Grier made the best of a fast moving situation and we brought in some guys who will make the team a lot better. I expect this team to get 25 more points than last year and finish about 7th worst. This would allow another quantum leap next year to the… Read more »
This could be one of those sum of the parts is worth more than the individual pieces things like the very first Sharks playoff teams.
One-year $3mil is great. This signing gives Celebrini, Smith, and maybe Misa another skilled forward to play with. Maybe pass on a bit of experience to the youngsters. Skinner should be motivated to perform well. If he has a good season, maybe he goes to a contender for another playoff run at the trade deadline and gets the Sharks some kind of asset in return.
first thing to cross my mind: “This is not the droid you’re looking for…”
Things are getting crowded enough and there are enough guys I’d rather watch on the 4th line even if they could also play for the Barracuda that I am really getting the itch for the team to cut bait on Goodrow. Respect to him for being one guy who would try to step up and fight when needed last year, and I know he can kill penalties. But come on, we’re all just waiting for his contract to expire. The team doesn’t need him to help get to the floor either (though maybe 26-27 since nobody is signed to play… Read more »
I feel similarly. Would you give up the third retention spot to find him a new home? It’s probably either that or they waive him, which seems so unlikely given the circumstances under which they got him in the first place.
I think I would. Retention is going to be less critical at this year’s deadline than it has been in the past. They’ll still be able to find takers for Wennberg, Klingberg, Ferraro, Skinner etc. at full price.
Retention is about the direct $$ saved and about bringing in more potential trade partners. Wennberg might be a good fit for 3 teams at his cap hit, but 5 teams at 1/2 that figure. More bidders = better potential return.
Cap space is clearly less critical than its been in years past, as relatively few teams are bumping near the limit.
Yeah, that would be the trade off. Lower return on trades (potentially), but a roster spot freed.
Personally I’d rather waive him and have the flexibility of having that retention slot available just in case. But yeah, not sure I see him getting waived unless he asks for it.
I’d be fine either way. I assume there wasn’t some reason it was better for the Rangers to waive him and they’d have traded him if they could (right now they have nobody retained so I doubt their spots were all used a year ago that could have made it easier for them to deal him). And he hasn’t made himself more attractive since. So it may need to be waivers.
Unless some young guy steals a roster spot I doubt it happens. Maybe he gets bought out next summer though.
I am OK with this signing knowing the Sharks aren’t going to go to the playoffs next year. They really just need to put a competent team together and, being one of the least productive goal-scoring teams in the league, they got a goal scorer without giving up any assets. The youth will get another year to mature. This was a TOUGH FA market this year and GMMG did a pretty good job overall. The only FA signing I wish they’d made would’ve been brining Granny back for a second go round.
I like Granlund, but to outbid the Ducks’ 3 x $7 mil would have been a bit too much for what he does.
I think 3x7mil is actually pretty fair, especially with the rising cap and the flexibility he provides – he can play anywhere in your top 9, plus PK/PP, great mentor, etc…
Yeah but to outbid on that.
Given Granlund already had a pretty good experience w/SJ I’d imagine you wouldn’t have to outbid the Ducks by that much. He might have even been willing to come here if Sharks matched.
I dunno, for just 3 years wouldn’t really have been a big deal and they have a crap ton of cap space for 2 of those years.
I get the feeling that the Sharks are not done on the trade front. Too much of a logjam now up front and still on blue line. Seems Grier is still playing musical chairs with the roster, just wonder if the music will stop before training camp??
I hope you’re right. They didn’t really add this offseason. They have ten UFAs next summer. Would be nice to get a longer term piece or two.
They’ve added like six players.
My bad, it’s eight veteran players. Six of whom were on playoff teams last season.
I meant that they didn’t add to the core in a meaningful way. It could be fun to see them add a longer term piece.
Up to 13 forwards, 7 D and 2 G under contract. Room for 1 more forward and I’m hoping its Giles, though it could be Ostapchuk or one of the many hoping to make an NHL debut. Would be fun to see Pavol Regenda get a shot.
So that’s the top 9 forward Grier was looking for right? Sure why not
I keep coming back to the term “placeholder” between now and roughly the start of the 2027-28 season. Sharks have 6 guys who are likely long term on the roster now. Mukh, Askarov, Celebrini, Smith, Eklund, Graf. I’d like to see Thompson become an addition this season. Toffoli is a bridge player, really the only one. Still, that’s just 8 spots even with Thompson and Toffoli. Most everyone else on the roster (specifically, the NHL contracts on Puckpedia) feels like a placeholder to me. The placeholder spots will turn over to the pipeline in the nest couple seasons — which… Read more »
The short contracts say it all.
You and everyone else, man… Could have between 4 and 8 more guys coming up in the next couple years which could bring the longer term list to as many as 14, which won’t be sustainable, but they might have a couple years to figure out who gets paid and who moves along
I am in agreement with yours and some other comments. GMMG laid the groundwork for the next offseason when he first took over as GM. All anyone had to do was look through the contracts he’s been signing and the trades he’s been making. He told us almost exactly what he was going to do this offseason at his locker room clean out presser. He was incredibly honest. He stated he would only sign a long term contract as an exception and wouldn’t sign “like three or four contracts” on the first day of free agency and he didn’t. He… Read more »
Agree that depending on what happens with the AHL and 19 year olds I could see Lily getting shipped out this summer.
It sounds like the rule change won’t take effect in time for this season, unfortunately.
that really is unfortunate
It sounds like there are 2 things in play. One if the new CBA says each team can put a 19 year old in the AHL starting season after next and the other is the AHL is considering just whole sale changing the age to 19 from 20 this summer.
Kurashev is the right age to be part of the solution if he finds his game again. Potentially Gaudette too.
Agreed
Like the signing. He’s not super similar to Zetterlund but I think Skinner probably comes pretty close to replicating Zetterlund’s offensive production from last year.
Still not sure how the lines will look if the plan is for Smith to play center though.
This is my current preferred look (reaching acceptance that Misa will take another year):
Eklund-Celebrini-Kurashev
Skinner-Smith-Toffoli
Graf-Wennberg-Gaudette
Afanasyev-Ostapchuk-Giles
Extras: Reaves, Grundstrom
Mukhamudullin-Orlov
Dickinson-Klingberg
Ferraro-Leddy
Extra: Desharnais
Feel like I might flip the winger duos. I know Eklund-Kurashev are both younger than Skinner-Toffoli but I think that’s probably the more well rounded pair in terms of two-way game.
I think the first pair starts as Orlov-Klingberg
I think you put one of the old wings with each center. Both are the trigger guys too.
This is a sneaky good add, it adds a player for Misa to compete with. If Misa can boot Skinner from the top 9 then as an 18 year old I think you got to have him in the NHL if he can’t then he won’t crack this line up and prove he needs another year. With trading Thrun I think you have Dickenson, and if Sam Jose wants to make the team he will have to force another trade. As for Thrun, you have other better D coming and here you didn’t have the toughest guy in the league… Read more »
I don’t see Skinner & Misa competing at all. If Misa starts in the NHL he’ll be sheltered like Smith was on the 3rd line. Skinner is more likely to start in the top 6.
Agreed, there’s room for both in the top nine, although I also agree with the spirit and sentiment of Stephanie’s post. Grier has added insulation and competition without blocking the path for anyone truly ready. Most of his additions have been guys that can play up the lineup if needed, or be overqualified lower in the lineup if not. Gaudette is a perfect example. He’d be just fine as a third line winger. But he’d be a match up problem as a fourth line center, if someone like Misa or Chernyshov make the team. It’s been a very thoughtful offseason… Read more »
I’ll be curious to see the shape of the forward lines. Seems like the plan is definitely for Ostapchuk to start with the Cuda and the numbers for the bottom 6 mean something still has to give. Maybe a couple forwards will get waived after camp. And Misa will have some competition even if it doesn’t come from Skinner.
Dickinson has some competition, but I think it’s more obvious that the team will clear the deck if he does what we think he will do
I really hope Dicky and Misa make the NHL next season.