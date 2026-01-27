San Jose Sharks
What’s Next for Skinner? Sharks Winger Understands Roster Crunch, But Wants To Play
Where does Jeff Skinner go from here?
The San Jose Sharks winger has been a healthy scratch for two weeks. It’s a tough spot for a veteran winger who’s a six-time 30 goal scorer and was signed to a one-year, $3 million contract over the summer.
“The last few games I played, I felt like I was contributing positively to the team,” Skinner said. “I don’t know. Two weeks ago, I don’t think I forgot how to play. I think that I’m pretty confident in myself to be able to contribute at this level.”
In Skinner’s support, he had two goals and six points in his last six games, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 11. He’s been scratched since then, for five contests and counting.
He knows the problem: The San Jose Sharks have a logjam of talented wingers, not to mention Phillip Kurashev and recently-acquired Kiefer Sherwood soon to return from injured reserve. Veterans Adam Gaudette and Ryan Reaves have sat recently. Star rookie Igor Chernyshov, right after a two-assist effort at the Florida Panthers, was sent down.
“I’m aware of the roster situation,” the 33-year-old said, when asked if he had asked for a trade. “I’m aware of the amount of young guys here, and sort of where I fit in the big picture. Again, I’m not in control that. So, I just come to practice, and practice. Things [that] go on like that [are] between managers or agents. I think as a player, I just worry about playing or practicing.”
Skinner has a full No-Trade Clause through Jan. 30, and an eight-team Trade List after that.
Skinner has six goals and 13 points in 33 contests this season, battling healthy scratches and a mid-November lower-body injury.
“I think everyone saw I was playing sort of a little bit up and down,” Skinner lamented. “[I felt] like I could get to another level. Then I got injured and come back from injury, and same thing, just up and down. And then I [felt] like I was starting to find some rhythm, and starting to find my game, and now we’re here.”
Sherwood and Kurashev are expected to return on the San Jose Sharks’ upcoming road trip, so an update on the pending UFA’s future should come soon. Until then, the veteran winger is focused on what he can control.
“I think any player wants to play,” Skinner said. “I feel like my game is in a decent spot, it is what it is. As players, people always talk about, ‘You just control what you can control.’ And for me, that’s what I focus on every day.”
It’s a numbers game. Like he says his game has been up and down. I hope he finds a good landing spot, seems like a good soldier through it all.
He was definitely signed as “where we will find goals next year is uncertain and he’s still laying out there in free agency, maybe he will take some of our money” guy. So when things worked out without him, no surprise he is the one on the outside.
No demand for him in free agency, so not much in trade. Who’s a playoff team with a bunch of injured forwards with a 4th round pick to spare?
Even though Skinner’s individual game has been up and down, I really just think he was done in by circumstances pushing Dellandrea to 3C. He’s spent about half his 5on5 time with Dellandrea and those minutes are UGLY. His minutes away from Dellandrea have been much better.
With – 160 TOI, 23.1% GF, 35.6% xGF, 36.6% SF, 36.7% FF, 38.6% CF
Without – 173 TOI, 50% GF, 51.6% xGF, 49.4% SF, 47.3% FF, 48.3% CF
I remember when he signed or shortly before, I saw someone point out some metric he was good in last year for the Oilers, and that it was therefore kinda funny how people were paying other guys and leaving him on the shelf. I have referenced before that he’s been killed by playing with a center who provides zero offense as well, but I am not totally sold he’s a winning player. I like stats and analytics but still regard hockey as a sport very difficult to analyze that way and will override some things based on my eyes. It’s… Read more »
Right now the difference between Celebrini and the rest of the team has a lot of folks ready to vote him the Hart winner, so it’s not entirely wrong. But I think the young guys are catching up, with Graf, Smith, and Chernyshov, while Eklund and Toffoli seem to be getting over some injuries and starting to play better too. I expect Misa to continue his mini jump over the last few games and start to show real promise as well. It’s possible that he will be the true 2C by the end of the year, but having Wennberg as… Read more »
Honestly, if Dellandrea is ready after the Olympics I think they’d give him 3C back and go back to development year for Misa.
Which would be one bad sign. Then there is whether they make a proactive effort to have Dellandrea on the team next year, and what they pay him for it. If that happens, it’s DEFCON 1.
I don’t think that is the plan at all. They kept Misa up to develop and I think Dellandrea either gets traded or waived. The team moved Kunin and Sturm last year, I think Skinner and Dellandrea probably go for similar low prices this year.But they didn’t send draft capital and clear a roster spot to stall Misa’s growth, I think we all have to show more faith than that. Even if you question the Sherwood trade, you have to likely concede it makes the team better this year, so there is some reason to do it, even if you… Read more »
I don’t think Misa would be playing near as much if Dellandrea wasn’t hurt. Misa staying with the NHL team, when it was officially announced, was phrased as this being a development year for him, better to be up here hanging around than going to junior. I don’t think he’d be in the lineup too much if Dellandrea was healthy. He’d need to play some, but I am confident Dellandrea would be the primary 3C. I’ve had plenty of good things to say about Grier. I don’t really know why you’re so hung up in almost every post saying we… Read more »
Those are interesting numbers! Thanks for taking the time to put them together for us. I really value Dellandrea this year, but those numbers do at least tell us that he’s not a great compliment to Skinner’s offense.
Is it possible that Dellandrea is good at being a 3rd line depth guy, and Skinner isn’t effective unless he plays higher in the lineup?
I actually think Sherwood might finally be the guy who means healthy scratches for Goodrow. If Sherwood can replace Goodrow’s PK minutes, that would probably make the rest of his role extremely replaceable as well. I’m not suggesting Sherwood is a 4th liner, but it would possibly mean Dellandrea could be an upgrade on Goodrow’s 4th line wing minutes while Sherwood could make an impact on the top line, and possibly adding physicality to Misa’s line. Post-Olypics, perhaps something like: Smith-Celebrini-Graf Toffoli-Wennberg-Eklund Sherwood-Misa-Chernyshov Dellandrea-Ostapchuk-Reaves/Goodrow Kurashev and Gaudette might mix in on some nights and be insurance in case of injury.… Read more »
I think it’s a combo of Dellandrea isn’t a 4th line guy who can’t play up and Skinner is best suited to play in the Top 6 with other skilled players.
I think I know what you meant, that Dellandrea is a fourth liner, right?
D-man Carson Soucy traded to the Rangers. Gets a 3rd from the Isles.
Same cap number as Mario. Bit of a different profile, as he’s big. But similar numbers. 8pts +4 in 17min per game. Mario is 12 pts, -2 at 20min per game. Soucy has blocked 66 shots, Mario 95.
Thats a very low price.
If that will be the market for Ferraro he is not going anywhere.
Doesn’t matter he signs or not.
The market could heat up closer to 3/6, but getting a 1st for Mario doesn’t seem super likely now. A 2nd would seem doable, but Grier might not feel that return is worth the impact in the room. My assumption is he’s not getting traded. I also don’t think the team can do longer than 2 or 3 years for him, since his value in the league is pretty established and capped, and it won’t go up if his contract is 60% more than it has been. Orlov, Dickinson, Mukhamadullin, Sahlin Wallenius, and Cagnoni can probably hold it down next… Read more »
sharks aren’t gonna move mario at the deadline unless someone offers up the 1st that grier and co have presumably set his price at. since no one will pay that they’ll just keep him since his minutes munching and pking are vital to whatever counts as “success” for this weak d corps
fwiw, my guess is Skinner gets put in position to succeed for a couple of games to show his value. Then GMMG moves him if he can. Or waives him if he can’t.
Learning from the Goodrow situation with the Rangers, you give Skinner a chance to select from destinations that have interest in him and that he has interest in. Waiving him is the last item in a sequence of events.