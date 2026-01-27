What’s Next for Skinner? Sharks Winger Understands Roster Crunch, But Wants To Play

Where does Jeff Skinner go from here?

The San Jose Sharks winger has been a healthy scratch for two weeks. It’s a tough spot for a veteran winger who’s a six-time 30 goal scorer and was signed to a one-year, $3 million contract over the summer.

“The last few games I played, I felt like I was contributing positively to the team,” Skinner said. “I don’t know. Two weeks ago, I don’t think I forgot how to play. I think that I’m pretty confident in myself to be able to contribute at this level.”

In Skinner’s support, he had two goals and six points in his last six games, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 11. He’s been scratched since then, for five contests and counting.

He knows the problem: The San Jose Sharks have a logjam of talented wingers, not to mention Phillip Kurashev and recently-acquired Kiefer Sherwood soon to return from injured reserve. Veterans Adam Gaudette and Ryan Reaves have sat recently. Star rookie Igor Chernyshov, right after a two-assist effort at the Florida Panthers, was sent down.

“I’m aware of the roster situation,” the 33-year-old said, when asked if he had asked for a trade. “I’m aware of the amount of young guys here, and sort of where I fit in the big picture. Again, I’m not in control that. So, I just come to practice, and practice. Things [that] go on like that [are] between managers or agents. I think as a player, I just worry about playing or practicing.”

Skinner has a full No-Trade Clause through Jan. 30, and an eight-team Trade List after that.

Skinner has six goals and 13 points in 33 contests this season, battling healthy scratches and a mid-November lower-body injury.

“I think everyone saw I was playing sort of a little bit up and down,” Skinner lamented. “[I felt] like I could get to another level. Then I got injured and come back from injury, and same thing, just up and down. And then I [felt] like I was starting to find some rhythm, and starting to find my game, and now we’re here.”

Sherwood and Kurashev are expected to return on the San Jose Sharks’ upcoming road trip, so an update on the pending UFA’s future should come soon. Until then, the veteran winger is focused on what he can control.

“I think any player wants to play,” Skinner said. “I feel like my game is in a decent spot, it is what it is. As players, people always talk about, ‘You just control what you can control.’ And for me, that’s what I focus on every day.”