Scouts Talk Chernyshov’s Ceiling, Defensive Game (+)

What do the San Jose Sharks have in Igor Chernyshov?

The 2024 second-round pick just signed with the Sharks and appears ticketed for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit next year.

Before the 2024 Draft, San Jose Hockey Now spoke with an NHL scout about the 6-foot-3 Russian winger.

This scout created a mini-kerfuffle with his pre-Draft evaluation of Chernyshov’s defense.

“He wants to go out and score goals and hit people and whatever. Defensive play is not his strength,” he said. “I can’t overstate like how bad he is defensively. He is a one-way forward.”

SJHN checked in with that same scout and two other NHL scouts this week about Chernyshov’s defensive game, what he’s best at offensively, his ceiling, and more.