Jan 06, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; during San Jose Sharks vs Columbus Blue Jackets at SAP Center. Photo: Sport Shots / Dean Tait

The San Jose Sharks have six prospects on Scott Wheeler’s summer top-100 NHL prospects rankings.

And all six of these Sharks are toward the very top of the list.

Wheeler includes skaters who are under the age of 23 and “not fully established with his NHL club”, which rules out Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

Ivar Stenberg tops the San Jose Sharks’ group at No. 2, just behind Gavin McKenna. Michael Misa follows closely behind at No. 4.

“Misa has been a name for a long time, and I fully expect that he, Stenberg, Macklin Celebrini and Will [Smith] will form a four-headed monster up front for the Sharks for the next decade,” Wheeler wrote.

Then follows Keaton Verhoeff at No. 15, Sam Dickinson at No. 16, Ryan Lin at No. 25, and Igor Chernyshov at No. 32.

Meanwhile, on Wheeler’s goaltender top-20 list, Joshua Ravensbergen comes in at No. 2.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

#SJSharks home opener is 10/1 vs. Panthers.



They'll also take on Blues in St. Louis home opener on 10/8.



The new 84-game season starts on 9/29.



Only home openers & special events announced today, rest of schedule tomorrow — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 15, 2026

Macklin Celebrini is NHL 27’s cover athlete.

Christian Kirsch bounced back to win the Memorial Cup.

Macklin Celebrini spoke about his upcoming contract extension.

Other Sharks News…

PWHL San Jose named Uffe Lundberg and Jessica Turi as assistant coaches.

Brooke Bryant is coming home to PWHL San Jose. Great interview by Caroline Fenyo!

Projecting the San Jose Sharks’ 2026-27 starting line-up.

Ted Ramey spoke to Keaton Verhoeff.

Brodie Brazil talked with Leo Sahlin Wallenius.

Misa and Dickinson are training with Celebrini in Vancouver.

New photos of Macklin training in Vancouver. https://t.co/HWJrzFtK1i pic.twitter.com/5YZCbCWnpz — Willmack Updates (@willmackupdates) July 15, 2026

There was plenty of buzz surrounding the @SanJoseSharks last season, and Kiefer Sherwood could feel the positive vibes! 🦈



📺: #NHLTonight on NHL Network pic.twitter.com/3j7mU9622t — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) July 15, 2026

The moment Macklin Celebrini saw the #NHL27 cover for the first time. 👀

Catch the full reveal on July 16 at 11 AM ET.



➡️ https://t.co/JY6HXf13TU pic.twitter.com/NTK6wyjSqz — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) July 15, 2026

New year, new numbers. pic.twitter.com/V5f5Rw1Zz0 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 14, 2026

Jason Demers analyzed Sam Dickinson’s tape:

Around Hockey…

Steve Yzerman is out as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.

A caller has a theory on the real reason Yzerman is no longer GM pic.twitter.com/OjAjWxIXv3 — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) July 15, 2026

What might the Florida Panthers look like on opening night, when they’ll face the San Jose Sharks.

Which PWHL team has the best goalie?

A list of every team’s home openers.

Chris Chelios says he has spoken to Patrick Kane and he truly is deciding between Buffalo and Chicago



(Via @thescorechicago) pic.twitter.com/abAtdddoAw — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) July 15, 2026

Five players who could get league maximum contracts.

Cole Perfetti signed with the Winnipeg Jets.