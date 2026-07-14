Christian Kirsch had a difficult 2024-25 season, getting cut and moving between the USHL and the NAHL.

He said it was particularly frustrating to have to leave his USHL team, the Green Bay Gamblers, where he had been able to live with his brother.

But this year, he found stability with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL, winning the Memorial Cup with them.

Through that adversity, Kirsch found ways to learn from the experience.

“It really helped,” Kirsch said at San Jose Sharks development camp. “It’s definitely going to be an experience that’s going to help me for the rest of my career, not giving up, not getting too frustrated, don’t stop the work, and keep doing what you can.”

Kirsch was drafted in the fourth round in 2024 by the San Jose Sharks. He spent last season with the Rangers, playing 41 games with a 2.42 goals against average and a .899 save % en route to the Memorial Cup.

Next season, Kirsch is headed to Quinnipiac University, Collin Graf’s alma mater. There, he hopes to build upon his season in Kitchener.

“Staying consistent, bringing that performance again,” Kirsch said. “It’s really important as a goaltender to show that you’re consistent and not that it’s one season up and one season down again. That’s really important.”

Kirsch spoke on building consistency, winning the Memorial Cup, and his NCAA plans.

On what helped improve his game and bring consistency…

I kept working on little habits and details, didn’t really change anything throughout the year. Even if there was a part of the year that didn’t work that well, I just kept working and focused on the dull things.

On winning the Memorial Cup this season…

It was really, really exciting. A really good feeling for me, for my confidence, and everything. It was great.

On playing behind a really good team in Kitchener…

It was a little hard at the start, obviously only getting like 20 shots wasn’t always easy. But we adjusted to the play style of the team. It was a great team, and I was just trying my best to help them out.

On his third San Jose Sharks’ Development Camp…

They all feel pretty much the same. The first year I was with Macklin, (but) the crowd was huge here (this year) too. All of them are great players, no matter if it’s the first round or undrafted, or just an invite. They’re all great players, and it was really fun.

On decommitting from UMass and choosing to commit to Quinnipiac…

There were a couple schools. I was pretty much in the high of the season when UMass de-committed, so there was quite a few schools. But we just thought that Quinnipiac was the best fit with the goalie coaching, with the goalie situation they have right now, and with the coaching staff there. So that’s how I made the decision.

On what he expects to be different in NCAA hockey compared to the OHL…

It’s older guys, a little more mature, a little smarter. It’s the next step towards pro, and I feel like I’m ready for that, and I need to take that step. I don’t really know what to expect, but it’s a structured game there, and that fits my playing style pretty good. I’m excited to get going.