Dickinson Scores 1st NHL Goal, Sharks Lose 3-2 Shootout to Wings

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Detroit Red Wings into SAP Center.

Jeff Skinner and Sam Dickinson scored, but the Sharks lost 3-2 in the shootout.

Period 1

2 in: Wings go for long lob to Larkin, Liljegren does nice job to be aware, tie up Larkin when puck lands.

3 in: Good battle win for Graf on PK, and I think Desharnais clears.

7 in: Think Smith must get that out.

10 in: Orlov with a challenging backhand pass up middle to Toffoli, and it works. Gives Toffoli an easy exit to Celebrini. That’s been the value of an Orlov, that’s not a pass that every San Jose Sharks defenseman can make under pressure.

9 left: Celebrini catches a Smith breakout pass with his foot. I think both he and Wennberg are elite at that.

6 left: Sending Celebrini out at the end of the kill seems to be a Sharks’ strategy. Warsofsky had alluded to it, I need to check how long they’ve been doing that.

5 left: Good read by Dickinson, Wennberg enters, needs an option, Dickinson late speed, cuts through Wings, in-tight chance, Talbot save. Even at 19, he’s hard to stop when he gets going. That would’ve been a nice spot for his first NHL goal.

Good read by Orlov at center ice, aggressive, keep Red Wings from gathering speed, then Sharks organize in 2-1-2 before icing.

4 left: As I said on pod, Celebrini really plays with golden retriever energy. Tireless chasing puck around ice.

3 left: Dickinson leads the rush, things you like to see part infinite.

2 left: Raymond tries to get inside for a chance, Orlov just bullies him off puck. Love.

6-6 shots, save for the penalties, actually really disciplined, structured defensive hockey from the San Jose Sharks…good hockey?

Period 2

Big save by Nedeljkovic on Raymond attacking net.

Wings starting to push, San Jose Sharks need to push back offensively.

3 in: Like that from Liljegren, steps up on Detroit OZ pass, takes it himself to gain his zone, then sends I think Compher hard into the boards, like a good forechecker.

Wennberg takes Eklund's place on power play — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 3, 2025

5 in: I’ve been a Klingberg defender, especially his place on PP, but that’s an awful pass. Tries to hit Smith triple-covered in NZ with soft pass. Lucky that didn’t lead much of anywhere for Detroit PK.

Orlov-Liljegren-Skinner-Cardwell-Kurashev on PP2.

7 in: Small play, but that long pass to stationary Celebrini, he kicks it right to Kurashev’s stick in stride, that’s master of domain stuff.

That said, this hasn’t been Mack’s best game, not as crisp as you expect. Good, but not great so far tonight. Getting into a little bit of a rush game, as his line isn’t managing puck great in OZ. Nedeljkovic made a big stop on a 2-on-1.

10 in: Dellandrea almost makes a nifty behind-the-back pass to slot. He’s been playing with noticeably more confidence this year.

8 left: Maybe San Jose Sharks’ best offensive pressure this period, ends with Wennberg finding Goodrow for the one-timer. Talbot save. Gotta test him more.

3 left: Back-to-back in-tight saves by Ned.

Raymond goal: Was going to say nice things about Wennberg, big block, been outstanding in puck protection tonight. Not that goal was on Wennberg, but Raymond makes a great shot, slips Orlov check, uses Liljegren as screen. Also Raymond skated through Graf in NZ to gain zone, fantastic individual shift.

Wings 14-4 shots in middle frame, but I didn’t think they had many Grade-A’s. Nonetheless, Sharks had pop gun offense, gotta be better.

Period 3

Skinner goal: Kurashev does a nice job to gain zone on wing and wait for an option coming down slot. That was Skinner, who beat a tired Larkin up the ice.

5 in: Graf, Smith, then Celebrini too cute on OZ entry, especially first two with errant drop passes on entry. Mukhamadullin covered for Graf. I’ve liked Shakir’s game since his return.

9 in: Like that high pick that Mukhamadullin sets for Celebrini rolling behind him with puck. Obviously have to watch for a penalty there, but that play is going to be a San Jose Sharks staple for a long time, high pick to give Celebrini a little more OZ breathing room.

Seider goal: Appleton moving screen, long enough, soft enough shot, you’d like a save? Anyway, Remenda doesn’t think so.

9 left: Woof, don’t like that Klingberg pass up middle. He’s given up a couple burgers today.

8 left: Now Orlov doesn’t handle puck with care in DZ. Nedeljkovic has to make circus save on Larkin.

7 left: Seider trying to bully Celebrini in front of the net, Macklin and Sharks aren’t haven’t it. Seider gets the extra, but it’s going to be a Celebrini-less power play.

Dickinson goal: Love that, Dickinson encroaching, great read, Smith finds him. Giles does nice work in the corner too.

OT

Wennberg-Kurashev-Liljegren to start.