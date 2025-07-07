REPORT: Sharks Likely To Trade Defenseman

It looks like the San Jose Sharks are going to trade a defenseman.

At the moment, the Sharks have eight NHL-caliber blueliners on the roster, after signing Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg in free agency, and claiming Nick Leddy off waivers.

That’s in addition to Mario Ferraro, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Timothy Liljegren, Vincent Desharnais, and Henry Thrun.

None are waiver-exampt.

They also have prospects Jack Thompson, Luca Cagnoni, and Sam Dickinson waiting in the wings.

On Thursday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period suggested that Ferraro, Liljegren, or Thrun could be available.

Elliotte Friedman confirmed Pagnotta’s reporting on his “32 Thoughts Podcast” on Sunday.

“Whether it’s Thrun, Thompson, Liljegren, or Ferraro, something is going to have to give here,” Friedman said.

The insider did note that 23-year-old Mukhamadullin should be safe.

Also on Thursday, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier admitted, “We could probably use a top-nine winger, if something like that comes available.”

So could a defenseman be part of the exchange for a forward?

“Grier may try to move or package Ferraro for some scoring depth up front,” Pagnotta wrote, “but the Sharks may wait until later in the season to prop up his value closer to the trade deadline.”

Ferraro (26 years old), Liljegren (26), Thrun (24), and Thompson (23) are all entering the last year of their contracts. The alternate captain is likely the most valuable trade asset of the San Jose Sharks’ most available defensemen.