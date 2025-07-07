San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Sharks Likely To Trade Defenseman
It looks like the San Jose Sharks are going to trade a defenseman.
At the moment, the Sharks have eight NHL-caliber blueliners on the roster, after signing Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg in free agency, and claiming Nick Leddy off waivers.
That’s in addition to Mario Ferraro, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Timothy Liljegren, Vincent Desharnais, and Henry Thrun.
None are waiver-exampt.
They also have prospects Jack Thompson, Luca Cagnoni, and Sam Dickinson waiting in the wings.
On Thursday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period suggested that Ferraro, Liljegren, or Thrun could be available.
Elliotte Friedman confirmed Pagnotta’s reporting on his “32 Thoughts Podcast” on Sunday.
“Whether it’s Thrun, Thompson, Liljegren, or Ferraro, something is going to have to give here,” Friedman said.
The insider did note that 23-year-old Mukhamadullin should be safe.
Also on Thursday, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier admitted, “We could probably use a top-nine winger, if something like that comes available.”
So could a defenseman be part of the exchange for a forward?
“Grier may try to move or package Ferraro for some scoring depth up front,” Pagnotta wrote, “but the Sharks may wait until later in the season to prop up his value closer to the trade deadline.”
Ferraro (26 years old), Liljegren (26), Thrun (24), and Thompson (23) are all entering the last year of their contracts. The alternate captain is likely the most valuable trade asset of the San Jose Sharks’ most available defensemen.
Nah, Eklund is the most valuable trade asset.😈😜🤣😘
Grier looking for a top 9 forward then trades a core piece of the top six… Give it a rest. Eklund is going nowhere.
In case you missed all the emojis it was a joke.🙄
Grier caught my attention during the draft when he specifically added Eky as part of the Celebrini, Smith and Eky trio of established young players that he was excited for Misa to join. And then 2 days later, he signed a 3 year extension. I think if Eky is gonna be on the block, it’s not any time soon, and I kinda like that move because it saves the flexibility for when Grier does decide to make a move, he will have a much better idea of team needs when we are real contenders
On draft day, the team had three personalized jerseys hanging behind their staff in the war room — Smith, Celebrini and Eklund. It seems like they’re pretty high on him.
An Eklund jersey was also the big prize at one of the main ticket sales booths at the prospect game, too. Eky isn’t getting traded any time soon. And with his contract extension being reasonable, he’s great value for the next 3 years. Kid could hit a point a game in the next few years in that role, too. Would I deal him straight up for Heiskanen, sure. But otherwise, he’s gonna stay put.
Well yeah, they’ll be hard to get rid of after he’s traded… 😜🤣🤣🤣
Shorky getting thumbs down for being right? In all candor, the Sharks are headed towards being a smaller team in an era where smaller is useful — but only in limited amounts. Eklund may be one small player too many. Below is a conversation about EDM’s needs and how the Sharks can help them and collect something for it. EDM is going through the process of trying to figure out what that missing element is that takes them from really great team to championship team. A process the Sharks spent 15 seasons doing and never getting it quite right. Its… Read more »
I’m not seeing the small, frankly. Eklund isn’t huge, but he’s still 5’11” and he plays bigger. Celebrini is just fine, and I think Smith is going to get stronger, too. Otherwise, Misa, Chernyshov, Musty, Haltunnen, Bystedt, Lund, and ZachO are all big boys and nobody is gonna be moving them around, that’s for sure. And for all the talk about Florida’s physicality, none of the guys responsible for that up front were “big” other than Barkov. Tkachuk is 6’2″ 200, which isn’t small, but almost every guy on the Shark’s list is already bigger with the exception of Misa,… Read more »
He absolutely does not play bigger. he has a very slight frame. Narrow shoulders for his height. Built like a bird but he’s done a great job counteracting that in his lower body with giant lag muscles.
“Leg muscles”
I think what you’re describing is 3 to 5 years away, so it’s kinda irrelevant to today’s conversation. Alot will change by the time the Sharks are at the point of looking for the final piece of a championship team. There might even be a new standard of roster construction by then
Eklund most likely gets traded at the end of his new contract. But I suspect Eklund will continue to grow and, depending on how the lineup shakes out, could consistently output 60-80 points per season.
If he starts putting up a PPG he’ll likely be a keeper assuming he can translate that to the playoffs which I remain dubious.
I don’t think he’s staying long term but I don’t think he’s moving this off season. My comment was done solely as a joke. Also I enjoy poking all the Eklund truthers.😜🤣🤣 but yes if any member of this “core” is expendable it’s Eklund.
Feels risky to unload Ferraro and then count on Mukh, Klingberg and Leddy to be healthy most of the year. I’d rather trade Thrun and start camp like this:
Ferraro-Liljegren
Mukh-Orlov
Leddy-Klingberg
Thompson/Dickinson
If all these guys are stay healthy, some other team with playoff hopes is bound to run into injuries and get desperate. Then Grier can trade Ferraro and have some leverage.
Good lord absolutely no to that 1st pair. Orlov and Shak are way better. Orlov is the best D under contract right now, he’ll be 1st pair. Best to trade Lily now, IMO. Then hope Ferraro has a good year and trade him at the TDL and bring Cags up if needed.
I agree but am thinking Desharnais should be the first out and then Thrun.
His first pair is brutal. I really like the idea of Orlov and Mukhamadullin.
Not just because they are both Russian. I think their playing styles will mesh well.
Maybe put Ferraro with Klingberg and then mix and Matt with the remaining.
Don’t see them moving Deharnais this offseason but the situation is clearly fluid.
Trading for a draft pick is more fun because we get to watch and root for another team to lose all year so that pick ends up a good one 🙂 Also, there are some middle-6 forwards still available as free agents. Also I would not rush to trade any of those D because at their age, they are still reaching their prime, and you never know if they have a breakout season this year, which would make them either keepers or more valuable at the trade deadline. But if they do have to open 1-2 roster spots, I’d look… Read more »
I want to see what Thrun looks like in camp before trading him.
We’ll be sure to tell Grier to hold off trading Thrun because “SJShorky” needs another look at him in camp. 🤣
lol, what a dumb comment. What waste. You probably hear that a lot though.
Unless he learned how to skate, I’m not sure what else we need to see. He’s just not mobile enough to be effective and not physical enough to make up for that lack of mobility.
I think people have gotten used to a defense so bad that they see hope where there isn’t any. Thrun being pushed out of the lineup is a sign of organizational growth.
I’m fine letting Thrun go, but I’m not ruling out a major step forward for him. He’s at that age where a lot of d-men turn a corner. Nnot expecting it, but its happened enough so I’d hang onto Thrun over Mario.
Really, whoever gets the better return. It might be Thrun, given he’s younger and bigger.
This is my thinking exactly. Between Lily, Ferraro and Thrun, I probably keep Thrun but it’ll depend on how he looks after his summer of training. I remember when Braun made his jump in effectiveness and would rather not miss his if he has one.
Braun was a spectacular skater, though. A lot of defensemen do make a significant jump in their mid-20s, but a lot more discover that they’re tweeners at the pro level. Bad feet are a fatal flaw for a defenseman. A smart forward can work around bad feet, all the brains in the world can’t help you on puck retrievals if you’re never the first guy to the puck. Fancy stats say Thrun’s two biggest problem areas are zone exits and zone entry defense. He struggles with zone exits because forecheckers are on him too fast. And he struggles with zone… Read more »
I’m not one for blind hope. His skating from one year to the next was dramatically better until he got injured. He’s intelligent and has good size and at times earned top pair minutes from Wario. He clearly has the motivation and dedication to work on his deficiencies. If he wasn’t young I wouldn’t really care but they’re still going to need defenders after next season.
I would much rather see if Liljegren can put it together one last time because atleast he has the tools.
I think this is the essence of it. If you’re GMMG, which player is the ‘roll of the dice’ he thinks is most likely to become meaningfully better. Try to keep that one And hope the player the other team wants is a different guy.
In the end though, I think GMMG goes with the highest bidder. Maybe recovers something close to the 3rd he gave up, though I doubt its that much, He did pay a 3rd for both Thrun and Liljegren.
I agree with that it’s just that Liljigren is by far the best skater of the three and shows flashes of offensive acumen as well as right shot. His defensive lapses are glaring though but that can be cured through good coaching. He’s probably gone but the physical tools are undeniable.
His compete level is rough, makes it hard to see a future for him on a Mike Grier team.
Nothing worse than unused and waisted potential. It’s a shame
Agreed
There’s so much about Lilys game and make up that is very deniable. He’s had multiple good coaches and hasn’t got it. He’s the one I dump first but Ferraro is worth more.
Lily is small and not physical. I would think he’s the last guy you would want. Literally the only thing that looks good for him is his skating stride.
Thrun and Lilly are the most sensical trades. Thrun has had so much time to become an integral part of this team but is still making rookie mistakes every week. He will be a 7th D on a playoff team if not relegated to the AHL. You won’t get a top nine forward for Thrun alone. Lilly being a RHD makes his value jump up though. Ferraro is the clearest choice but maybe his value goes up more as a mid season trade chip.
They would just basically clear roster space, we wouldn’t get anything for either of those guys. I’m wanting to hold onto Lily and Ferraro because I believe there’s still a chance both could break out. We know Lily has it in him when he plays against the Leafs, so maybe he can do it the other 80 games. And I felt like Ferraro had a pretty good 2nd half of the year and could build on that. I think keeping those two guys maximizes the talent on the roster and shelters Dickinson the most. And then if Dickinson shows he… Read more »
I think the organization likes Deharnais for his size and locker room presence. Don’t see him moving on until next season at the earliest. I could be wrong though.
“So much time” for Thrun? lol, what are you talking about? He’s the played 119 games. In the NHL. He stands the best chance of the 3 to have another level of development.
Trade the Sharks should make: EDM sends Darnell Nurse to Toronto. Sharks retain 50% of his $9.25mil deal over 5 more years. Sharks get 2029 and 2031 rd 1 pick from EDM. Sharks send a LHD to EDM (Thrun or Ferraro) to fill the hole left by Nurse’s departure. Leafs send something meaningful to EDM, as Nurse at $4.6 mil AAV is a really good value. Why it makes sense for EDM? Starts the process of clearing cap space for the McDavid re-signing and gets a respectable return for Nurse, whose being paid as a top tier d-man when he’s… Read more »
Celebrini, Smith, Dickinson, Chernyshov, Cagnoni, Misa, Eklund and Mukhamadullin – at minimum – are all going to need new contracts before a Nurse retention would be off the books. Very risky move.
All RFAs. All manageable. If they were UFAs, it would be a different story. Askarov will need a new deal, too.
fwiw, there is no Sharks contract that goes out 5 years and only Eklund goes out 4
“fwiw, there is no Sharks contract that goes out 5 years and only Eklund goes out 4.”
Right, and that’s extremely purposeful, so I don’t see Grier accepting the risk of a five year retention on a player who will never suit up for the org.
What’s the actual risk? Its essentially zero for the next 4 years and really small in year 5.
And fwiw, he already has retention going out that far — on Hertl. The biggest downside to this is the loss of the final retention spot until EK65 comes off the books in July 2027.
Hertl’s retention is minuscule, you’re talking about nearly $5M in dead money for five years. Five years during which the Sharks aren’t able to be as competitive as they can be because of $5M in dead money. What a waste of the emerging core’s most inexpensive years.
Saying this is 5 years is absurd. The Sharks have no business spending to the cap in the next 3 and most likely, in all 5. All the high-end talent is heading to RFA status, not UFA.
High draft picks can be used in ways which reduce cap costs, as other teams can choose to retain on deals with SJS.
I disagree completely. The Sharks should spend to the cap floor the very second Celebrini becomes an elite NHLer. That’s how you build a dynasty. You win while your core players are cheap, and as they become more expensive you recycle out the secondary pieces for homegrown talents. The Sharks are very clearly following this path.
I see a few risks. Probably the most practical one is that Nurse, even at half price, is a buyout candidate because of the term. Buyout penalties are transferred to the retaining team, which means if he’s bought out with three years remaining the Sharks are looking at six more years with nearly $2.5M in dead money on the books. That would be eight total. If he’s bought out with two years remaining, it’s four more years, or seven total. At that point, you’re carrying around dead money you didn’t have to take on during peak competitive years for the… Read more »
The buyout risk is a real one. That said, I don’t think its a big risk as he’ll be inexpensive the rest of the way on that deal. But I agree, it is a risk. As for the ‘flip the switch’, I tend to agree there, too. But I don’t think cap is going to be restrictive in the next 5 seasons. Certainly not in the next 4. When these guys all become UFAs, it’ll be a different story. But that’s 2034-ish. Even if you assume the average of all these deals in $10mil AAV per deal, you’re still only… Read more »
fwiw, its been a while since I’ve read up on buyout costs for retaining teams.
Do they not get a the 2/3 treatment over 2x the timeframe — that is a buyout 2 years early with $9mil left becomes $2m in year 1, $2m in year, followed by $1m, $1m?
“But I don’t think cap is going to be restrictive in the next 5 seasons.”
You may well be right. But, you don’t know. Therein lies the risk. You would take it, I wouldn’t. And clearly, neither would Mike Grier, or he’d have retained more on his own traded players and gotten more in return.
Hertls retention is minuscule and not comparable at all. You’re reaching.
it’s a creative idea but ultimately not realistic.
We can clearly see how careful Grier has been to keep the cap sheet as clean as possible past next year. He’s not going to take on $20M in cap hit just for the possibility that McDavid leaves Edmonton in like 5 years. I don’t like the risk of adding cap to the sheets, but I really don’t like the return
McDavid is now on the final season of his current deal. I don’t think this is about EDM parting with McDavid, I think its about EDM keeping him and being able to sign other good players.
The Oilers will need cap space to keep McDavid. They do have $$ coming off the books, but its not big $$ players (outside of Ekholm) and they’ll need to add a bunch of players in FA. Likely including paying up for a goalie.
Also not sure why you’d want to make it easier for Edmonton to keep a generational talent. Much better for SJ if he heads east.
If SJS doesn’t do it, someone else will. Best for the benefit to come to the Sharks instead of the Pens or Bruins or Blackhawks or whoever else thinks they are rebuilding.
To win a championship, you need to beat everyone. McDavid will be in the way of everyone, for years to come.
To win a championship, you need depth. Depth costs money.
Someone else is more likely to give up something for him at full salary and just play him.
With teams doing them favours by taking Arvidsson and Kane off their hands, EDM can now probably afford to keep Nurse through at least this year while still shoring up their forwards with Cup-chasers on short cheap contracts. Klingberg, Brown, J. Skinner, and Perry’s contracts all gone via FA, same deal – as long as they have McD, Drai, RNH, Bouchard, Ekholm, they’ll be able to attract the rest. They can’t make any big moves like what you’ve described until McDavid re-signs, which I assume is why Bouchard only signed long enough to get to UFA status.
puckpedia lists their cap space as $170k with 23 player spots. They kinda can’t make any moves unless money goes out equal or greater than what comes in.
Meanwhile, McDavid’s raise will consume most of the cap increase for next season.
I get what you’re suggesting, that EDM doesn’t have that urgency of ‘right now’. Perhaps, but EDM is going to need flexibility and its probably wise to get that process started now.
I agree with Joseph. This suggestion seems like the antithesis of MG as a GM. Especially with how this FA has gone so far, Grier hasn’t touched any of the theories that were floating around of eating contracts for players not on the roster to get more picks or make other moves.
Someone will take Nurse at full boat to get to the floor. You’re still stuck in a flat cap mindset. Many thought Seth Jones would require assets too.
and you repeatedly ignore that Hasso doesn’t want to pay guys to play for other organizations. Sharks are taking cap dumps anymore unless maybe the price deal.
Not stuck in the flat cap mindset. Its roughly 2x the rate for a late 1st than it was just a few seasons ago ($12+mil per vs $6mil). It does go against the grain if what we’ve seen from Hasso and Grier. Though he has retained 3 times. Maybe someone pays full-up for Nurse and his negative value contract. Within the realm of possible, though his NMC will limit the number of suitors. EDM’s got real cap issues. They need to resolve these with some urgency and Nurse (or more accurately, his contract) seems the biggest issue on that front.… Read more »
I can’t see what Montreal could send us to make that worthwhile now. I’ve moved on from that.
Also, don’t forget that Edmonton is in the division. Any Kings fan will tell you how good an idea it is to help them out when they are a possible first round playoff opponent every single year.
This is my best guess on the pairing to start and how they could evolve over the season if they stat as is. This gives clues on who would get moved out. Orlov-Klingberg Ferraro-Mukhamadullin Dickinson-Leddy Liljegren Orlov with Klingberg is your new top pairing to start. If Klingberg is healthy, that is your best bet with veteran skill, ability and know-how. Not saying Klingberg is now what he was, even if his hips are doing better now but, those two together are your best shot at something respectable up top. Ferraro should ideally be on the 3rd pair but he… Read more »
You forgot Deharnais who’s more likely that Thrun, Ferraro or Lily to be on the opening night roster.
Let’s hope it’s Thrun. I’ve seen enough to pretty safely assume he won’t be a part of the future. He’s just not good enough.
I don’t think they need to trade Thrun. I think they can waive him and he will clear waivers and can play in the AHL. I think Ferraro probably makes the most sense to trade especially if you can swing him for a middle six winger like Grier is supposedly looking for
Orlov-Liljegren
Mukhamadullin-Klingberg
Leddy-Thompson
Desharnais