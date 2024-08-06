SJHN Daily: 3 Sharks Draft Trends, Assessing Karlsson Trade 1 Year Later

It’s the one-year anniversary of the Erik Karlsson trade.

It's been one year since EK65 was traded to the Steel City. How would you grade this trade for all three teams a year later? pic.twitter.com/NXWGO0MsBy — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 6, 2024

Early returns look good for the San Jose Sharks!

Karlsson was not quite as electric in his first year with the Pittsburgh Penguins as he was during his 2022-23 Norris Trophy-winning campaign, so right now, it appears that GM Mike Grier sold 30-something Karlsson at a high.

The Penguins’ 2024 first-round pick that the Sharks received, not expected to be a lottery selection at the time, landed in the back of the lottery at No. 14. San Jose then flipped that pick to the Buffalo Sabres to move up to No. 11 in the 2024 Draft, where they selected top defensive prospect Sam Dickinson.

As for the veterans that the San Jose Sharks received, it’s been a mixed bag, but considering they were all salary dumps, a mixed bag is honestly probably better than expected.

Mikael Granlund has been a revelation, bouncing back from a tough stint with the Pens to become both the Sharks’ best player and an alternate captain after Tomas Hertl was traded last year. He brought both respectability on the ice and meaningful leadership off the ice. Headed into the last year of his contract, the Sharks could consider extending him — if they choose not to, there should be a decent trade market for the solid middle-six center.

Stay-at-home defenseman Jan Rutta weathered tough minutes last season, and headed into the last year of his contract, San Jose might be able to flip the two-time Stanley Cup winner for a late-round pick during the next Trade Deadline.

Sniper Mike Hoffman struggled for most of last season, and didn’t garner any interest last Trade Deadline. There doesn’t appear to be many NHL options for the UFA winger right now.

Of course, the jury is still out on this trade. Besides Karlsson’s short-term and Dickinson’s long-term future, the San Jose Sharks also opened up a lot of cap space when they traded Karlsson, retaining just $1.5 million AAV of his $11.5 million AAV.

Let’s see how San Jose, who likely could’ve received more assets in trade if they retained more AAV, uses the cap space in 2025-26 and 2026-27, the last two years of Karlsson’s contract.

What made Joe Pavelski such a special player? Doug Wilson, Brenden Dillon, Rob Scuderi, Peter DeBoer, Todd McLellan and more share their thoughts.

Macklin Celebrini is excited for training camp.

