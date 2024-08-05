SJHN Daily: Celebrini Talks Relationship With Smith, John Scott Coming Back to San Jose?

Training camp can’t come soon enough for Macklin Celebrini.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Celebrini told NHL.com on Thursday. “I was actually thinking about their prospect pool and how they made those additions, and how great of players those guys are. And the people they have in the front office, I couldn’t be more excited.”

Celebrini, who’s been training in Vancouver, was at the Hobey Baker Memorial Tournament in Minnesota. He’s also the most recent recipient of the award.

The San Jose Sharks prospect also talked about his developing friendship with Will Smith and the pressure facing him as the first-overall pick going into camp.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Doug Wilson regrets letting Joe Pavelski leave San Jose in free agency.

San Jose Sharks second-round pick Igor Chernyshov will play in the OHL.

Quentin Musty, Brandon Svoboda, Leo Sahlin Wallenius stand out at Summer Showcase — also Chris Morehouse talks about Sharks prospects.

Alexander Barabanov and Egor Afanasyev sign in the KHL.

What do scouts think of Igor Chernyshov‘s game?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Is John Scott returning to San Jose?

Where do the Sharks rank among franchises in the salary cap era?

🚨🚨 NEW SHOW ALERT🚨🚨

"The Art of Coaching With Drew Remenda" premieres today, and his first guest is the new Head Coach of the @SanJoseSharks, Ryan Warsofsky. On demand now!https://t.co/Y4kSvaUjmYhttps://t.co/mNCpyevnD2 pic.twitter.com/SNXDoxmHbE — Sharks Audio Network (@SharksAudioNet) August 2, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

Sasha Barkov brings Stanley Cup to hometown.

Evgeny Kuznetsov details his time in the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program.

Calum Ritchie shines at World Junior Summer Showcase.

Shane Wright set for full-time NHL role.

Denis Gurianov returns to the KHL.

How will the Anaheim Ducks use Cam Fowler moving forward?

Can Tage Thompson return to 40-goal form next season?

What will the forward group look like next season for the New York Islanders?

6-foot-11 16-year-old commits to Penn State:

Penn State has received a commitment from Russian 2008-born forward Alexander Carmanov. pic.twitter.com/I1PXasjsxY — Puck Preps (@PuckPreps) August 1, 2024

Michael McLeod signs in the KHL.