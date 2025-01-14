San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #46: What’s Warsofsky Want From Smith? Vanecek Update
Jake Walman established himself as an everyday NHL player with the Detroit Red Wings.
Walman, 28, wasn’t able to establish himself with the St. Louis Blues, who drafted him in the third round of the 2014 Draft.
It took a Mar. 2022 trade to the Red Wings for his career to take off.
“I’ve always believed that I could be that type of player and kind of grow into that type of player and person, on and off the ice,” Walman said in Detroit today, before the San Jose Sharks take on the Red Wings. “I was given an opportunity in Detroit to play, more so than the year before in St. Louis.”
With the Winged Wheel, Walman started playing about 20 minutes a night and receiving regular power play time.
In particular, Walman thanked ex-teammates David Perron and Moritz Seider for their roles in his development. Detroit signed Walman to a three-year, $10.2 million contract in 2023.
But more than anything, Walman leaned on his roots.
“Goes back to all the adversity early on in the career, just kind of building my way up, and learning to do things the right way. And that’s kind of what I can attest that to,” Walman said. “The people around me the closest, my family and best friends back home know what we’ve gone through. We’re just waiting to put it all together. Given that opportunity, I think that’s the biggest thing.”
So while it didn’t work out in Motown — Jake Walman was traded, along with a 2024 second-round pick, to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations over the summer — he’s full of gratitude for his time there.
San Jose Sharks (13-26-6)
Alexandar Georgiev will start.
Warsofsky says that Alex Wennberg (illness) is in, as is Marc-Edouard Vlasic.
Projected lines:
Graf-Granlund-Zetterlund
Eklund-Celebrini-Toffoli
Kunin-Wennberg-Smith
Goodrow-Sturm-Dellandrea
Walman-Ceci
Liljegren-Ferraro
Vlasic-Rutta
What’s Warsofsky looking for from Will Smith, benched during Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild?
“Just trying to find a swagger and simplify his game,” Warsofsky said. “If he’s skating, his legs are into it, I think his skill will come out.”
On Monday, Vitek Vanecek practiced in full gear by himself, not taking any shots.
“The positive is he’s on the ice, I still say he’s a little ways away right now,” Warsofsky said, noting he’d want Vanecek to participate in a few full practices with the team before getting him back into games.
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-4)
Get all your Detroit Red Wings lines and updates at Detroit Hockey Now!
🚨 2-Minute Breakdown ⏰
The Detroit Red Wings have the hottest power play in the NHL.
✅ 14 goals in last 28 attempts
✅ Jumped from 11th to 2nd in the NHL
✅ Moved to within 2 pts of a wild card spot
🎥 Head to the film room with ex-NHL Video Coach to break it down ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I8YLjlpsee
— Petey (@spetershockey) January 13, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings is 4 PM PT at Little Caesars Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Incredibly thankful that walman is a shark. Since karlsson left, they’ve not had a defenseman that can effectively skate the puck out the sharks zone, and that made for some boring hockey. Hopefully Mukh/Cagnoni/Dickinson add some more puck moving ability in 2025/2026.
Indeed but for me (as I’m sure many Sharks fans) at least Walman plays a little D whereas EK65, he might have gotten within waving distance.
Good to see Graf getting a shot on the top line. I don’t think he’ll look out of place.
I’m intrigued. Graf is a player who accelerates play. He’s not skating fast, but he thinks fast and knows where to go when he doesn’t have the puck. Which makes him a potentially good compliment on a line with a distributor and a scorer.
They are looking better as they are getting healthy. Is this Georgiev’s third straight start? How much longer will Kostin and Kovalenko be out?
Askarov played last game.
Askarov played last game.
Sharks have 3 rookies listed for tonight’s game. Sharks have 3 rookies in the top 10 in rookie scoring (Celebrini, Smith and Kovalenko) and one of the best rookie goalies in Askarov. On the back end, rookies Mukh and Thompson have combined for 24 games. The other rookies who’ve gotten NHL time are Cardwell, Graf and Gushchin (21 games total) The team is a work in progress, but I like the level of contribution Sharks are getting from rookies. On average, about 3 rookies playing per game. Still think Smith should be on the ‘Cuda at this point, though perhaps… Read more »
I don’t mind those F lines! Behind them, well… I don’t mind those F lines!