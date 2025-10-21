Dellandrea Reveals How He Pranked Celebrini/Smith for Months…And How They Got Him Back

ELMONT, N.Y. — The prank war between Ty Dellandrea and Macklin Celebrini/Will Smith is over.

“I don’t think I can do anything else,” Dellandrea told San Jose Hockey Now, “they have no limit.”

Last week, on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast, roommates Celebrini and Smith revealed that on multiple occasions last year, they’d get up to their hotel room on San Jose Sharks’ road trips, and there would be a gift left for them in the toilet. For months, they couldn’t figure out the culprit.

But when WillMack learned it was Dellandrea behind the doo-doo deception?

The San Jose Sharks had a mystery pooper on their hands @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/jqu9Cmn44z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2025

“All of it was accurate,” Dellandrea acknowledged of what the San Jose Sharks’ dynamic duo said on the podcast, “except the level that they tortured my room.”

The victim refused to elaborate: “They just destroyed my room. That’s all I want to say. They have no line.”

Kids these days!

The 25-year-old center-winger, however, was more than happy to reveal the origin of the prank and how he kept it going, he estimates, 6-8 times, over the course of a couple months, until “probably February”.

It’s not a Dellandrea original: He skated for the Dallas Stars from 2021 to 2024, before getting traded to the San Jose Sharks last summer, picking up the prank from an undisclosed Big D teammate.

(It wasn’t retired Sharks legend and Stars teammate Joe Pavelski.)

So how did Dellandrea keep the party going in Celebrini and Smith’s toilet?

“When we get into the road from the plane, we get into a hotel, when you walk through the hotel, all the [hotel] cards are out on the table,” Dellandrea said. “Their room key, because there’s two of them, has two room keys in it, so I just take one of them.”

For months, as Celebrini and Smith were trying to play doo-doo detective, Dellandrea would be at dinner with them.

“So they’re always talking about it,” he smiled. “You’re trying to put things in their head that would never make them think it’s you.”

Like?

Just for example, Dellandrea might say to them, about teammate Barclay Goodrow, “Goody’s always kind of hard to find. He’s always sneaky.”

How come Celebrini and Smith never seemed to suspect that the dumper was Dellandrea?

“I was always around them,” he said. “That was the only time I wasn’t around them.”

It’s always the ones closest to you, right?

“Always is,” Dellandrea laughed, “those are the ones you never expect.”

Dellandrea’s only apparent regret?

On the podcast, Celebrini and Smith revealed it was ex-San Jose Sharks teammate Nico Sturm who called out Dellandrea’s shit.

“I didn’t say anything to [Nico]. I was disappointed, because it’s good when those pranks can go on for long periods of times. That’s the fun of it, right?” he smiled. “It’s the fun of it, because no one knows, but you know. Acting normal…acting like you’re not even doing it.”

The doo-gooder’s closing statement about the prank war?

“It’s over,” Dellandrea declared. “Other than the way they trashed my room should never be done to somebody. Never again.”