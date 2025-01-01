Sharks, NHL Scouts Impressed by Collin Graf’s Instant Pro Success (+)

Collin Graf has impressed more than the San Jose Sharks organization.

Of course, it starts with the Sharks, who signed the 22-year-old winger out of Quinnipiac, after a gaudy 49 points in just 34 games in 2023-24.

On Tuesday, the Sharks recalled Graf from the San Jose Barracuda for the first time this season.

Graf has enjoyed a tremendous beginning to his first full pro season, after a cup of coffee in the NHL last year. At 26 points, he’s tied for the AHL rookie scoring lead with the Texas Stars’ Justin Hryckowian.

But it’s not just about scoring for Graf, as Barracuda head coach John McCarthy made clear to Josh Frojelin of San Jose Hockey Now in San Diego on Wednesday. NHL scouts around the league, outside of the Sharks organization, have also taken notice, at least a couple of them.