Big Year for Graf To Produce, Add More Layers to His Game

Collin Graf had a good summer.

The 22-year-old, signed by the San Jose Sharks last April out of Quinnipiac University, says he gained 10 pounds and lowered his body fat over the summer.

Earlier in training camp, the 6-foot-1 winger, listed at 194 pounds, shared his summer emphasis: “I really tried to focus on improving that first step quickness, try to get out of corners and stuff like that, just to try to make a couple more plays out there.”

What’s the feedback been from the San Jose Sharks coaching staff so far in camp?

“He’s been [getting] better,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Graf, who will skate with Will Smith and Fabian Zetterlund tonight against the Utah Hockey Club. “Special teams, he’s been good. Penalty kill yesterday, I thought he was really good. Can add that layer to his game, which would be important.”

It’s a big night for Graf, trying to make an impression on the San Jose Sharks before final cuts.

But if Graf ends up with the San Jose Barracuda, there’s nothing wrong with that.

Graf jumped straight from the NCAA to the NHL last year. He looked like he needed some development time in his big league cup of coffee, and he’s got two years, the length of his entry-level contract before it expires, to do it.

So more than a big night for Graf, it’s a big year for him to produce and add layers to his game in his first full pro year.

“Just getting faster, try to win more battles, stuff like that. Little things that will help me get more puck touches.”