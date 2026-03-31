Sharks Locker Room: What Makes Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith Line Click?

Will the San Jose Sharks regret sending Igor Chernyshov down in mid-January?

Based on Chernyshov’s impact on the Sharks this season, his immediate chemistry with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, and where San Jose is in the standings — just two points behind the Nashville Predators for the last wild card spot in the West, with two games in hand, after a thrilling 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday — probably yes.

For what it’s worth, there was never a sense that sending Igor Chernyshov down on Jan. 22 — after three goals and 11 points in his 15-game NHL debut — was punitive, at all.

From GM Mike Grier’s perspective, the San Jose Sharks had a glut of forwards then. Will Smith had just returned from injury, Philipp Kurashev was about to, and forwards like Jeff Skinner, Adam Gaudette, and Ryan Reaves were getting healthy scratched. Pavol Regenda’s January scoring binge and the acquisition of Kiefer Sherwood also added to a good Sharks’ problem.

“We’re getting healthy, so there will be, probably some more roster decisions to come in the next week to ten days,” Grier said then.

But that said, even back then, Chernyshov seemed too good for the AHL, even if there was value in sending him back. The San Jose Barracuda, for example, used Chernyshov as a top penalty-killer, no doubt a worthwhile experience.

So it might’ve been easy for Grier to fall into a common GM trap of prioritizing the maximization of asset value, more than anything. Remember, before the Trade Deadline, there’s a strict 23-man roster, unlike post-Deadline. So maybe Skinner could still get a draft pick back in the trade? Kurashev is an RFA, so you want to keep his rights? There were credible players, like Regenda, taking Chernyshov’s potential roster spot.

It’s easy to armchair quarterback now, of course.

But Skinner was eventually waived in mid-February, cleared, agreed to a contract termination, but no one signed him as a UFA. Kurashev is riding the pine during the Sharks’ current three-game points streak.

And Chernyshov?

Well, to quote San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky recently, who is blamed online, but my guess, had no real part in sending Chernyshov down, “He’s a man out there.”

Anyway, in the end, Chernyshov missed just 14 San Jose Sharks’ games, from when he got sent down on Jan. 22 to his Mar. 12 recall. That was obviously by design, a three-week Olympic break in the middle of it, and eight Barracuda games during that break. Chernyshov probably did get better in those two months in the AHL, too. Perhaps Grier saw him as something of a Trade Deadline “acquisition”.

The Sharks, by the way, went 6-5-3 without Chernyshov. Not bad, but they probably could’ve used the big and skilled Russian winger, especially during that five-game losing streak stretching from before the Olympics and after. Even if that meant waiving Skinner sooner, or the cost of a tough roster decision on Regenda.

Chernyshov has been, simply, that good in the NHL. So good, NHL scouts were openly wondering what he was doing back in the AHL back then.

Chernyshov has provided an instant impact in his return to the Sharks, notching two goals, including the game-winner, against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. He didn’t record a point against the Blues on Monday, but his impact was obvious.

“He’s so big, he’s so fast. I think the D, they panic when he’s on them, because he’s such a big body,” Celebrini said. “As long as he’s skating and doing his thing and creating turnovers, we’re gonna have a lot of success.”

That was especially evident in an early third period shift, about three minutes in, when Celebrini, Smith & Chernyshov pinned St. Louis down for a good minute.

Just dominating shift from the Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith line. Welcome to your next decade, Western Conference. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 31, 2026

We got to see their blend of skills, and also, how they complement each other.

Like Celebrini, Chernyshov is a heavy forechecker, can carry the puck from blueline to blueline, and is a force along the boards — this allows Celebrini to play off the puck more, and vice versa.

Smith is more of a finesse playmaker, but on a line with two heavy players, instead of just one, that frees him up to do what he does best.

Chernyshov, besides arguably William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli, has shown to be most capable on the San Jose Sharks of playing at the pace that Celebrini and Smith play at. Celebrini wants to play fast and Chernyshov can accommodate.

Smith can also afford to be more deliberate because of the speed that his linemates play at, and the space they occupy. Smith, with time and space, is as dangerous a Shark as there is.

Chernyshov is a player who takes a little load off Celebrini, which the superstar center needs, with all the defensive attention that he gets.

It’s been basically just four games together as a line, if you don’t count the concussion that Chernyshov suffered on the opening shift of the Mar. 14 4-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens.

But even before this, something about Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith just seemed to fit. And sometimes, what looks good on paper, looks just as good in real life.

And remember, Smith is 21, Chernyshov is 20, and Celebrini is 19, so they’re just scratching the surface of their potential.

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Ryan Warsofsky