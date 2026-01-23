Grier Explains Sending Chernyshov Down

There’s a “good chance” that Igor Chernyshov returns to the San Jose Sharks this season, general manager Mike Grier said Thursday.

The Sharks sent Chernyshov back down to the San Jose Barracuda after a 15-game stint in the NHL.

Based on that, there’s probably a better than good chance.

Chernyshov kicked off his NHL career with eight points in his first seven games, but he had quieted down since, with just three assists in his last eight. But in his last appearance with the Sharks, Chernyshov notched two assists in a 4-1 victory at the Florida Panthers on Jan. 19.

As the San Jose Sharks are getting forwards back from injuries, roster spots have tightened up. Will Smith has returned to the line-up, Philipp Kurashev is expected to return before the Olympic break, as is recent trade acquisition Kiefer Sherwood.

Grier also sent veteran defender Nick Leddy to the Barracuda, after putting him on waivers in order to bring Vincent Desharnais back onto the blueline.

“We’re getting healthy, so there will be, probably some more roster decisions to come in the next week to ten days,” Grier said.

Recently, veterans Jeff Skinner, Adam Gaudette, and Ryan Reaves have been among the healthy scratches up front, in part because of the San Jose Sharks’ roster logjam.

For now, Grier wants the 20-year-old Chernyshov to get more playing time with the Barracuda, who will not be going on the same Olympics break as the NHL.

During the Sharks’ gap in games from Feb. 4 to Feb. 26, the Barracuda will play eight contests.

“For Cherny, he just needs to keep playing, and we’ve got the Olympic break coming up here. It’s important for him development-wise just to keep playing hockey. He showed that he can play up here and be an impact player up here,” Grier said. “We expect him to go down there and pick up where he left off and keep playing and work on some of the things the coaching staff would like him to work on.”